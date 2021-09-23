LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Misha's Kind Foods, a California plant-based, dairy alternative company established as the "Best Dairy-Free Cheese on the Market," is one of only 23 winners of the New Hope Network 2021 Expo East NEXTY Award for outstanding new products in the natural products industry. Misha's French Connection Non-Dairy Cheese Spread won for Best New Meat or Dairy Alternative.

Misha’s Kind Foods Wins a 2021 Expo East NEXTY Award

NEXTY Awards are given to products that display outstanding innovation, inspiration and integrity. These products help drive the underlying goal of the natural products industry to deliver more healthful, trusted and sustainable products to consumers. Misha's was one of 78 finalists selected by a panel of natural products industry experts from more than 600 entries across 23 categories, including Best New Mission-based Product, Best New Organic Food and Best New Supplement. Winners were announced on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 during the Expo East Virtual Extension.

"It's an honor to be recognized within such a competitive category. We strive to create an excellent product that is loved by all cheese lovers, even if you aren't plant-based," said Aaron Bullock, CEO and co-founder of Misha's Kind Foods. "We're beyond thrilled and hope this achievement helps us continue serving the most delicious, health-conscious dairy alternative foods across the globe."

"We consider ourselves industry experts on the New Hope Network editorial team. Through extensive debate and deliberation, we have carefully selected 23 outstanding brands that are pushing the natural products industry towards a healthier and more sustainable future for people and planet," says Adrienne Smith, who manages the NEXTY Awards program at New Hope Network. "To rise above hundreds of other nominations is an incredible feat. We are incredibly excited about these products and the impact they can have on our food system. The winners of our NEXTY Awards inspire change and integrity in everything from ingredients to packaging."

The NEXTY Awards is a biannual awards program connected to New Hope Network's in-person and digital events. They were created to recognize the pinnacle of excellence in the natural products industry, elevating impactful brands and products that inspire a healthy, sustainable future for people and planet. Learn about the NEXTY Awards at nextyawards.com.

About Misha's Kind Foods:

Misha's is a plant-based, dairy-alternative company. The company was co-founded by Chef Ian Martin and Aaron Bullock and began operating in 2018. In that short time, it has established itself as the "Best Dairy-Free Cheese in the Market." California certified and licensed Misha's as a Dairy Company which allows them to legally use the word "Cheese." The line includes: Sari (sundried tomatoes, roasted garlic, cilantro), Joi (jalapeño, oregano, thyme), Lox (dill, capers, roasted carrots), Seven Point Five (jalapeño, habanero, strawberries), French Connection (herbs de Provence, grains of paradise, black olives), Smoked Cheddar (smoked paprika, chipotle) and Black Truffle (black truffle, shallots).

