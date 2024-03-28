Mishe and SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University Partner to Offer Real Transparent Pricing for Comprehensive Healthcare Services

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mishe (say "mish-e"), an innovator in direct healthcare, announces the launch of Downstate's Transparent Access Plan, making SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University the first hospital system in the US to offer transparent upfront pricing for its comprehensive suite of inpatient and outpatient healthcare services.

"We're helping healthcare transcend from estimates to real prices," said Sidney Haitoff, Mishe's CEO. "Our solutions empower providers and payers to compliantly offer transparent prices so patients can confidently access care. We're thrilled to partner with University Hospital at Downstate and University Physicians of Brooklyn to become the source of truth for real pricing across the care continuum."

University Hospital at Downstate becomes 1st hospital to offer all services for purchase at transparent discount prices Post this

Mishe's direct care administration platform powers public and private health plans of all shapes and sizes, rewiring the revenue cycle to enable same-day payment for providers and unlock savings passed through to self-funded employers and patients.

"This historic partnership is a turning point for the healthcare industry," said Sean Smith, CFO of University Hospital at Downstate. "Mishe's network allows Downstate to extend its reach and provide accessibility to employers and individuals not covered by insurance or eligible for state programs. Mishe's billing automations and same-day reimbursement are welcome innovations making this partnership a true win-win-win."

SUNY Downstate provides compassionate, comprehensive, and accessible healthcare to one of the world's most vibrant and diverse communities. Downstate's participation adds over 10,000 inpatient and outpatient services from over 400 physicians across 23 specialties to Mishe's network. The launch of Downstate's Transparent Access Plan ensures the surrounding communities – both domestic and international – can access quality transparent healthcare without fear of unknown costs.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with such a distinguished team and historic institution," Sidney Haitoff added. "Together, we aim to raise the bar for healthcare accessibility and integration in New York City and beyond."

For more information about Mishe, please visit www.mishe.co or contact [email protected].

About Mishe

Mishe is on a mission to expand access to healthcare for patients by eliminating barriers between providers and payers. Mishe partners with facilities, clinicians, employers, TPAs, brokers, and other health plan vendors to streamline healthcare transactions and distribute cost saving solutions. By integrating healthcare stakeholders with unified infrastructure, Mishe aims to create a more simple, equitable and transparent healthcare system.

About SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University

Downstate Health Sciences University is dedicated to health education, research, and patient care for Brooklyn's 2.7 million residents. University Hospital at Downstate provides high-risk neonatal and infant services, pediatric nephrology, and dialysis for kidney diseases and is the only kidney transplantation program in Brooklyn.

SOURCE Mishe, Inc