MISI picked as a supplier for GENEDGE CMMC Contract

COLUMBIA, Md., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland Innovation and Security Institute (MISI), a Maryland-based not for profit that is known for its DreamPort Cyber Mission Accelerator and has a global cybersecurity network, has been awarded a contract with GENEDGE Alliance, a part of the NIST Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP). GENEDGE serves manufacturers in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

MISI has been tapped to offer its Jensie platform and suite of NIST, CMMC, and continuous compliance and cyber threat discovery technologies.

MISI will also offer training, CMMC compliance readiness coaching, and pen/red team testing on-demand and its M-SOC cloud-hosted security operations center and SIEM.

MISI already works with MEPs in Indiana (Purdue MEP) and numerous others throughout the US. MISI will leverage a sensor grid network architecture that uses visual and physical sensors to continuously assess the target networks' cybersecurity compliance and cyber threat posture.

MISI has keen expertise in technologies such as IoT and OT used in the manufacturing sector and leverages its manufacturing simulation and physical, cyber range to continuously test new and emerging technologies that could lower the cyber compliance cost for manufacturers.

MISI, a well-known resource for cyber mission-focused Department of Defense and Civilian organizations, is uniquely situated to accelerate cyber resilience and compliance for Virginia manufacturers. MISI's virtual and in person conferences are some of the most sought-after events in the cybersecurity industry and provides a platform for the nation's top cybersecurity leaders to engage with the world. MISI is well versed in the rich diversity that the 51 Manufacturing Extension Programs represent. MISI's platforms are CUI ready and regularly red team tested. Our CMMC compliance coaches are veterans in cybersecurity audits, compliance and many of manufacturing backgrounds.

About MISI

MISI, a not for profit is managed by a team of cybersecurity and related disciplines experts with a rich history supporting the intelligence community, the Department of Defense and industry at large. MISI is often called the United Nations of cybersecurity as its headquarters is where top industry and government leaders, researchers, authors and scientist gather to compare notes, network and discuss the worlds cyber challenges. The organization incubates emerging technologies and provides a collaborative platform for ongoing innovation and accelerated time to market of promising solutions.

For more information about MISI visit www.misitech, www.dreamport.tech and to learn about our cyber skills workforce MISI Academy partner go to www.misiacademy.tech

