Misinformation puts over 16 million Americans at an increased risk for skin cancer

New data from the American Academy of Dermatology reveals misinformation drives adults to cut back or stop using sunscreen

Survey data show influence of social media, misconceptions, and gaps in sun safety knowledge – especially among Gen Z

Gen Z is flunking sun safety, with one-third scoring a D or F despite high self-rated confidence – highlighting a clear gap between perceived and actual knowledge

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) today released results from its annual Practice Safe Sun Survey, revealing many Americans still engage in risky sun behaviors driven by misinformation, social media, and persistent tanning myths despite their concerns about the long term aging effects of sun exposure. In recognition of Skin Cancer Awareness Month (May) and Melanoma Monday® on May 4, the AAD is encouraging the public to practice safe sun to reduce their risk of skin cancer.

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The survey underscores a perception gap between what Americans understand to be safe sun practices and the reality of good habits. This leads to a difference between awareness and action in protecting our skin from harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

While 57% of Americans regularly use sunscreen and more Americans report taking steps to protect their skin, one-third said they got a sunburn in the past year.

Nearly half of Americans score a "C" or lower on AAD's sun safety quiz, which assesses knowledge related to sun protection, despite 67% rating their own habits as "good" or "excellent." Among Gen Z (ages 18-29), one-third received a D or F.

Misinformation Online Influences Sun Protection Decisions

Survey data reveal that misleading information online is a key driver of sun safety decision making, with more than 16 million adults reporting reducing or stopping sunscreen use because of online claims. This influence is especially pronounced among younger audiences:

While 21% of Americans rely on Instagram or TikTok influencers for skincare advice, 36% of Gen Z name influencers from these platforms as their primary source.

Nearly half of all Americans, and 64% of Gen Z, report encountering sunscreen misinformation online.

"While it's encouraging that over half of Americans are using sunscreen, young people and adults are navigating an overwhelming amount of conflicting information about sun protection," said AAD President and board-certified dermatologist Murad Alam, MD, MSCI, MBA, FAAD. "Misinformation reinforces harmful tanning myths, leading people to underestimate the risks of UV light exposure and ignore protective measures. It's important to evaluate the source of medical information and make informed skincare decisions by seeking advice from a board-certified dermatologist. The reality is that window glass cannot stop harmful rays, and no amount of sun exposure is necessary or completely safe."

Tanning Myths Remain Pervasive

One persistent myth is that a tan is harmless or healthy. Any tan is a sign of UV damage, which can increase skin cancer risk and accelerate premature aging. In fact, at least one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. Despite these risks, over 160 million American adults got a suntan in 2025, with nearly 60 million doing so intentionally, often driven by appearance ideals and false information.

83% of all adults say sun exposure gives them a "healthy-looking glow," and 55% believe tanned skin looks healthier.

More than half (52%) believe at least one tanning myth, including that tanning is safe if you don't burn (29%) or that a base tan can prevent sunburn or reduce cancer risk (19%).

"There is no such thing as a safe tan. Every time you tan or burn, you are also damaging the DNA in your skin and the more damage, the greater your risk of skin cancer," added Dr. Alam. "There is a disconnect driving high rates of sunburn, with consequences that go far beyond just temporary discomfort. Sunburns cause pain and embarrassment in the short term, and over time they make the skin look wrinkled, spotted, and old, while also dramatically increasing the risk of skin cancer."

Knowledge Gaps About Long Term Skin Protection Persist

Concern about long-term skin health is evident as more Americans see the effects of sun exposure:

Half of adults (50%) worry about premature skin aging, and 43% are already seeing damage like wrinkles or dark spots.

Looking back, 70% wish they had done more to protect their skin earlier in life.

Yet knowledge gaps persist, with 21% unaware that sunscreen helps prevent premature aging and 26% not realizing it can help prevent dark spots.

"Data show that many Americans are learning about long term sun damage the hard way," said Dr. Alam. "The effects of UV exposure build over time – driving premature aging and increasing the risk of skin cancer, which is now the most common form of cancer in the United States. The good news is that much of this damage is preventable with simple, consistent sun protection habits."

To detect skin cancer early, perform regular self-exams. If you find any new or suspicious spots on your skin, or any spots that are changing, itching or bleeding, consult a board-certified dermatologist, your most trusted partner in protecting your skin and visit aad.org/skincancer to learn more and find a board-certified dermatologist near you.

About the Research

Versta Research conducted a national survey of 1,132 U.S. adults on behalf of the American Academy of Dermatology. Sampling was stratified by age, gender, region, race/ethnicity, income, and education, and it was weighted to match current population estimates from the United States Census Bureau. The survey was conducted online from January 19 to February 2, 2026. Assuming no sample bias, the maximum margin of error for full-sample estimates is ±3%.

About the AAD

Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential and most representative of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 21,500 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical, and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair, and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care because skin, hair, and nail conditions can have a serious impact on your health and well-being. For more information, contact the AAD at (888) 462-DERM (3376) or aad.org. Follow @AADskin on Facebook, TikTok, Pinterest, and YouTube, and @AADskin1 on Instagram.

Editor's note: The AAD does not promote or endorse any products or services. This content is intended as editorial content and should not be embedded with any paid, sponsored or advertorial content as it could be perceived as an AAD endorsement.

SOURCE American Academy of Dermatology