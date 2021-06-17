Mismo Announces New Remote Development Platform to Address U.S. Tech Talent Shortage

"With the Mismo platform, U.S. companies will simply find better quality tech talent in one seamless solution." Tweet this

"With the Mismo platform, U.S. companies will simply find better quality tech talent in one seamless solution," said Forum Desai, founder and CEO of Mismo. "Our clients have access and visibility to the right engineers and developers that goes well beyond a resume. Our talented pool of engineers are also integrated into Mismo's tight-knit company culture and community."

Mismo's platform helps customers gain access to engineers and developers in Latin America with different skill sets and with varying degrees of experience to help employers make better hiring decisions. The platform has standardized resume formats and makes it easy to compare resume-to-resume. It also has video responses from candidates so that the employer can assess communication skills without having to schedule a screening call. It incorporates technical screening tests in technologies like Ruby on Rails, Python and React so that employers can see code samples and get a sense of the technical competency of the candidate. Finally, Mismo has integrated an automated sign-on through Magic Link so users do not have to remember yet another login and password combination.

"We needed to expand our team quickly," said Amy Lin, chief product officer at NFX. "The process with Mismo was seamless and the culture is very much in line with the startup culture in America – fast paced and results-oriented. The Mismo and NFX teams were able to start checking code on day one and were fully integrated within a month of the first point of contact."

For more information or to take a demo, please visit our website .

About Mismo

Founded in 2010 by entrepreneurs who have built successful SasS companies with remote teams, Mismo provides tier-1 cost-effective talent to tech companies that seamlessly integrates into existing teams. Mismo provides a solution to the administrative headache of truly integrating teams quickly to allow teams to stay together long-term. For more information, visit mismo.team .

Media Contact: Chrisie Yabu, APR, KPS3, [email protected]

SOURCE Mismo