Miso Robotics Introduces CookRight Coffee Product Line

At Panera, the CookRight Coffee system is designed to improve the coffee monitoring process, eliminating the need for manual checks of the coffee urns and providing easy and accurate insights into coffee volume and temperature. This allows Panera associates to brew a new batch at precisely the right time so that coffee stays fresh and hot for Panera guests. CookRight Coffee is a cutting-edge innovation supporting Panera's successful Unlimited Sip Club membership, which allows subscribers to drink unlimited coffee and tea for $8.99/month.

"Panera has a long history of tech innovation in service of meeting the needs of our guests and associates when they walk through our doors each day," said George Hanson, SVP and Chief Digital Officer of Panera. "CookRight Coffee is a gamechanger when it comes to convenience and operational efficiency, and we are extremely excited to take our coffee station into the future with Miso Robotics."

CookRight Coffee is Miso's newest iteration of their CookRight system and is engineered to evolve as it learns its environment and adds new enhancements over time.

"In order to meet the needs of the rapidly evolving restaurant industry, we want our products to come to market quickly and maintain a high level of flexibility," said Mike Bell, CEO of Miso Robotics. "When we announced the CookRight platform in 2021, we knew we could apply it to various stations at a restaurant as the product developed, and we saw an immediate need for it at the coffee station. We are thrilled that Panera shares in our vision to revamp the coffee monitoring process, and can't wait for CookRight Coffee to be installed at their restaurants to help customers and team members alike."

Miso Robotics is primarily funded by individual investors and is one of the most successful crowdfund stories in history. With nearly 18,000 shareholders, the company has raised more than $50MM in crowdfunding to date and is currently in their Series E round, which kicked off with a market valuation of $500 million. To invest in Miso Robotics, visit: https://invest.misorobotics.com/ .

About Miso Robotics

Miso Robotics is revolutionizing commercial foodservice through intelligent automation solutions that solve some of the largest gaps in back-of-house kitchen operations. Ready to make an immediate financial impact on a restaurant's bottom line, Miso's AI-driven platform incorporates robotics, machine learning, computer vision and data analytics to power and develop its breakthrough products, including: Flippy 2, CookRight and Sippy.

With real industry knowledge and learnings accrued through brand partnerships over its first five years, Miso's products are constantly evolving to drive consistency, increase productivity, reduce costs and improve the overall dining experience. Miso is now accepting new investors for its Series E round. To invest in the future of restaurant automation, visit: https://invest.misorobotics.com .

