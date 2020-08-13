Miso Robotics Names Mike Bell New CEO to Accelerate Operational Growth

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Miso Robotics – the startup leading intelligent automation for commercial kitchens – proudly introduces its newly appointed CEO, Mike Bell. With the skyrocketing demand for contactless integrated tech solutions in restaurant chains and uptick in delivery and take out in the wake of COVID-19, Bell's expertise and leadership will guide the company through a new phase of operational growth. Miso Robotics co-founder and CEO predecessor Buck Jordan will continue to leverage his venture capital expertise to focus on investment growth for the company as Chairman of the Board and President.

Miso Robotics has been finding incredible success as a pioneer in restaurant automation. Kitchen assistant, Flippy, has already operated at CaliBurger, Dodger's stadium and Arizona Diamondback's stadium. Most recently, the company announced a confirmed pilot with White Castle – the first fast food chain in the world. As the company experiences a surge in interest on the heels of an accelerated need for industry automation, Miso Robotics has found a new need to scale their operational chain to meet demand, quickly.

To optimize, Miso Robotics identified Mike Bell as an operational expert with decades of experience in start-up design, software integration, and the delivery market. Paired with co-founder and investor Buck Jordan, Mike Bell will drive growth, assemble high-performance teams, and build on Miso Robotics' early go to market success. Over the last year Mike Bell has served as a board member for Miso Robotics, working closely with Buck Jordan to advise on initial operational enhancements – his new role as CEO will be a seamless transition built on a proven successful partnership.

"Buck is a valuable and collaborative leader and I've been thrilled to watch Miso Robotics grow more under his direction over the last year," stated newly minted CEO Mike Bell. "Flippy is able to solve some of the most crucial problems facing restaurants today. I'm both excited and proud to be a part of making automation an integral part of the kitchen of the future. I see great success before us today – the food service market is primed for artificial intelligence and robotics to enter at a new level of scale. Miso Robotics will be ready for the demand ahead."

"This is an extremely timely and strategic leadership shift for Miso Robotics. Interest is pouring in and we need to operationalize, and scale faster than we had originally planned with the onset of COVID-19, and Mike can get us there," said co-founder and new Chairman of the Board Buck Jordan. "Handing him the torch is truly exciting. Miso Robotics has had different needs at various stages – my experience in fundraising served the needs of Miso Robotics going into our Series C crowdfunding raise, and now Mike's business operations expertise is what we need for our next stage of expansion. I can't wait to keep our successful partnership to date going!"

The shift in roles takes effect immediately.

Miso Robotics (www.misorobotics.com) is revolutionizing the restaurant and prepared food industries with innovative robotics and artificial intelligence solutions. Miso Robotics was founded with a mission to leverage AI technology to help chefs cook food perfectly and consistently and enable restaurants to increase labor productivity, reduce costs and drive profitability while improving the overall dining experience. Miso Robotics employs a respected team of scientists, roboticists, engineers and industrial designers from Caltech, Cornell, MIT, Carnegie Mellon, Harvey Mudd, UCLA, USC, Art Center and UNC Chapel Hill. Today, everyday investors can capitalize on the opportunity of robotics in the kitchen through Miso Robotics' crowdfunding round and accelerate automation and hand hygiene to market. Learn more about investing in the future of kitchen automation by visiting Miso Robotics' investment page on SeedInvest.

