MISO3 Welcomes Industry Veterans Patrick Shutt and Mary Stanhope to Board

Expansion of Board Reflects Focus on Growth

BETHESDA, Md., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MISO3, leaders in next generation expense management technology, announces today the appointment of Patrick Shutt as Independent Board Director to MISO3's Board of Directors, and Mary Stanhope to its Advisory Board. These appointments come at a pivotal time for MISO3, who is positioned for rapid growth by disrupting how the industry manages recurring expense liability.

David Baule, CEO and Board Chair shared, "MISO3 is pleased to welcome Patrick and Mary to our team as we continue to accelerate our growth through our innovative technology and intelligent automations. I've known Patrick for many years and I'm excited to work together. Patrick brings an important voice to our boardroom as well as seasoned operational experience. He has a strong understanding of our industry and a true appreciation for the tremendous opportunity that lies ahead. Mary is a recognized executive in the technology sector and has proven herself as a transformational leader in go to market and growth strategy. On behalf of the entire MISO3 team, we look forward to their contributions to our expansion and success."

In his MISO3 Board of Directors role, Patrick will work alongside fellow board members on strategic investment and growth planning. Patrick Shutt is an entrepreneur and well-respected telecom industry veteran who brings more than 30 years of executive leadership and investment experience to the role. He has led and/or contributed to over $750m dollars in capital market transactions.

Patrick comments, "I have closely followed MISO3's early development and believe the progress to date underscores its incredible future potential. I am pleased to join the Board of Directors at this critical point in the evolution of the business and look forward to working collaboratively to execute the highest value-creation opportunities."

In her role, Mary will work together with Board members and MISO3 management to advise on go to market strategies. For over 25 years, Mary Stanhope has contributed to building market differentiation and the rapid growth of technology platform and software companies.

Mary comments, "I'm excited for the opportunity to work with an innovative company that is positioned to make the management of recurring costs strategic and easy. I look forward to leveraging my experience to provide the MISO3 team with strategic insight and a fresh perspective on effective growth strategies."

About MISO3

MISO3 is a SaaS expense management company that solves the challenges of managing recurring expenses and provides visibility and management into contract liability at all levels. Service providers, MSPs, and global enterprises leverage the platform to monitor the economics of recurring telecom and IT commitments in real time. MISO3 is the first platform to use machine learning purpose-designed to deliver actionable business insights from recurring vendor liabilities. Learn more about MISO3 at www.MISO3.com.

Media Contact – Elizabeth Peet, 973-650-5392, [email protected]

SOURCE MISO3, Inc.