Misperceptions About Working in the Alcoholic Beverage Industry Impacts Talent Acquisition Efforts, Finds HEINEKEN USA'S Latest Behind the Label Report

While 71% Say Industry is "Appealing," Less Than 30% See it as a Place for Career Growth

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HEINEKEN USA unveiled the third installment of its Behind the Label program, "Redefining What it Means to Work in the Alcoholic Beverage Industry." The report, led by both quantitative and qualitative interviews, aims to understand the barriers that affect talent attraction efforts into the industry and illuminate the diverse array of roles and growth opportunities available to individuals from all backgrounds.

Through an exploration of this theme, HEINEKEN USA sought to gain deeper insights into external perceptions, dispel misconceptions, and, most importantly, present recommendations to the industry to create an environment that draws in fresh perspectives, diverse talent, and fosters the emergence of innovative leaders.

Positive Perceptions of the Industry

According to the report's findings, people hold a largely positive view of the alcoholic beverage industry. When asked about the terms they associate with the industry, people are most likely to feel it's innovative (36%) and forward-thinking (32%). There is a strong perception that the industry is home to new ideas, with 65% of respondents saying that the industry is more innovative than other industries. This perception may also be fueled, in part, by the public's recognition of the industry's more societal-focused efforts, such as responsible consumption. Most (82%) said that seeing responsible consumption messaging has driven a more favorable view of the industry for them.

Fostering Belonging with Black Americans and Women

Around half (51%) of respondents think the alcoholic beverage industry would be a good or excellent place to work, compared to just 11% who say they think it would be a challenging or bad place to work. However, differences in opinion emerge when we look at demographics like gender and race. For example, 58% of men think that the industry would be a good or excellent place to work, compared to 45% of women. And 47% of Black Americans hold this positive perception of the industry, compared to 54% and 59% of white and Hispanic Americans, respectively.

"Today's talent places greater importance on working for diverse and welcoming organizations. To continue attracting the best people across gender, race, and age demographics, we must address the barriers that keep them from seeing themselves in the industry," said Maggie Timoney, CEO of HEINEKEN USA. "We must take the collective love that we feel for our industry and use that as fuel to showcase the diversity of our people and our work. We need to educate people on the opportunities the industry offers, much in the same way we educate them on product choices."

Misperceptions About Working in the Industry

Despite overall positive perceptions of the industry, more than half (52%) of the people surveyed say they have never considered working in the industry. The report attributes this discrepancy to three categories of misperceptions held by the public – who works in the industry, the types of jobs available, and the opportunities to advance and grow. When people were asked what work environments they most associate with working in the industry, the most common responses were bars/restaurants (38%) or production facilities (24%) like breweries and distilleries. Very few associate the industry with working in an office (6%) or a lab (6%), despite the types of corporate and research operations required by many companies.

When asked about the types of professionals people least expect to be working in the alcoholic beverage industry, biologist (39%), lawyer (36%), and IT (30%) were the top choices. Contrary to this perception, current industry professionals report that some of the areas of greatest talent need include product quality control, regulatory compliance, and technology implementation.

An additional roadblock faced by industry recruiters is prospective talent's view of the industry as a place to advance their careers. Less than 30% of respondents cited career growth as a reason for applying to the industry, indicating that many don't understand the long-term development prospects in the field.

Industry To Focus on Increasing Representation, Educating Talent and Spotlighting Work

The positive perceptions indicated in the report suggest there is an opportunity for the industry to attract a new cohort of talent to the field. However, this will only be possible if the industry addresses misperceptions about the work. In its report, HEINEKEN USA offers three key takeaways for companies in the alcoholic beverage industry working to shift views:

Foster a culture of belonging to address concerns reported by women and Black Americans.

Deploy intentional efforts to educate talent on the opportunities in the field.

Prioritize opportunities to showcase the work as interesting, innovative, and nuanced.

"We must take deliberate action to better educate prospective talent on the variety of roles available, showcasing the sophistication of the industry and making it clear just how advanced the work we do is," said Timoney. "We should also showcase that we need and want all talent, and that there are opportunities to have a thriving career and be part of the next great generation of industry leaders."

To read the report and learn more about HEINEKEN USA'S Behind the Label initiative, visit HEINEKENUSA.com.

Methodology

On behalf of HEINEKEN USA (HUSA) in October 2023, Wakefield Research surveyed more than 1,000 nationally representative US-based adults ages 21 and over. Separately, the HUSA team also spoke to eight employees in the alcoholic beverage industry, working in a variety of roles.

Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. For the interviews conducted in this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more 3.1 percentage points from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the sample.

In addition to the survey findings, the team cited research from several third-party sources, including Deloitte, Gallup, and the Beer Institute.

