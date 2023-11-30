MISRA C++ 2023 Release Reinforces Safety & Efficiency With Complete Support in Parasoft C/C++test

C & C++ Testing Solution Empowers Static Analysis & Boosts Productivity With MISRA C++ 2023

News Highlights

The release of MISRA C++ 2023 provides 179 coding guidelines in support of C++17, allowing software development teams to meet coding standards with ease.

MISRA and AUTOSAR join forces to develop an up-to-date C++ coding standard.

Parasoft C/C++ 2023.2 upcoming release provides complete support for MISRA C++ 2023, enforcing compliance with static analysis.

MONROVIA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global leader in automated software testing solutions, today announced complete support for MISRA C++ 2023 with the upcoming release of Parasoft C/C++test 2023.2. Scheduled to be released in December 2023, Parasoft's fully integrated testing solution for C and C++ software development helps teams automate static analysis and coding standards compliance, increase productivity, and shorten time to market. Learn more about how Parasoft's solutions provide complete support for MISRA requirements.

C++ applications are safe and secure when organizations comply with MISRA C++ 2023 using Parasoft C/C++test 2023.2.

Parasoft contributed to the development of MISRA C++ 2023 at a critical time. MISRA and AUTOSAR joined forces to define a single comprehensive C++ coding standard for the software community to leverage. MISRA C++ 2023 provides 179 coding guidelines in support of C++17, formally known as ISO/IEC 14882:2017.

This new standard is to be widely utilized for guidance and avoidance of all instances of undefined and unspecified behavior, with the intended goal to deliver safe, secure, and highly reliable C++17 software applications.

"As an active member of the MISRA C++ and MISRA C Working Group, I'm very thrilled to have contributed to the development of the new MISRA C++ 2023 standard," said Michal Rozenau, MISRA Expert and Project Lead Software Engineer at Parasoft.

The C++ programming language, used internationally, is extensively flexible, and its potential for cross-platform compatibility makes it a popular choice for safety- and security-critical systems. However, legacy coding standards like MISRA C++ 2008 and AUTOSAR C++ 14 do not support new C++17 coding features and flag the code as nonconforming. Organizations having to suppress identified violations for C++17 features or having to create their own rules do not inspire safety or security in their applications, and in some cases, they prevent organizations from moving to C++17. With the announcement of MISRA C++ 2023, organizations can now use C++17 and the guidelines necessary to build high-quality C++ applications. Parasoft will continue to be part of MISRA's C and C++ working groups, contributing to the evolution of both MISRA C++ 2023 and MISRA C 2023.

With Parasoft C/C++test 2023.2, users now have a solution that provides assurance that their C++17 code is safe, secure, reliable, and compliant with MISRA C++ 2023.

Contact Parasoft for a briefing on the release of MISRA C++ 2023 with complete support in Parasoft C/C++test 2023.3.

"MISRA", "MISRA C" and the triangle logo are registered trademarks of The MISRA Consortium Limited. ©The MISRA Consortium Limited, 2021. All rights reserved.

