Miss America Announces Collaboration with American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Initiatives Promoting Women's Heart Health

News provided by

The Miss America Opportunity

28 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miss America, the iconic 100+ year brand, and Miss America's Scholarship Foundation, a 501(c)(3), announce a 3-year commitment supporting American Heart Association's women's initiative, Go Red for Women® raising awareness of women's heart health and bringing fitness initiatives back to the national competition stage.

Miss America's CEO Robin Fleming feels that, "Empowering women in America means making health a priority - heart disease is the leading cause of death for women ages 20 and older. We need to raise awareness and incorporate fitness initiatives to create better outcomes."

The American Heart Association, devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives, has been on the forefront of fighting heart disease and strokes for a century. Since 2004, Go Red for Women has supported women through every season of life as their trusted, relevant source for credible, equitable health solutions.

"In the 20 years Go Red for Women has worked to save and improve women's lives, one thing we've learned is women—particularly young women—need to know heart disease doesn't discriminate," said Nancy Brown, CEO of the American Heart Association. "Anyone can be a lifesaver," she continued. "You just need to know the signs and symptoms and have confidence to speak up. The life you save could be your own."

Miss America's support for the Go Red for Women movement will encompass public awareness campaigns, community outreach, fundraising for health initiatives and participant scholarship opportunities, as well as highlighting women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). All efforts are to further an overall goal of improving women's health and well-being. Both organizations will harness their collective reach to advocate for a heart-healthy America.

About The Miss America Opportunity
Miss America is the nation's premier empowerment platform for young women, advancing both personal and professional goals while advocating community service as a positive role model in their communities. With a rich history dating back to 1921, Miss America's mission is "Empowering women to Lead" engaging thousands of young women as local and state brand ambassadors, ages 14-28, nationwide each year committed to community service initiatives. The program is the largest provider of women's scholarships in America, distributed through the Miss America's Scholarship Foundation Inc., a 501(c)(3).

Contact:   

Mack Hopper

Email:       

[email protected]

Phone:     

917-239-7401

SOURCE The Miss America Opportunity

Also from this source

Bringing Back the Magic of the Miss America Competition to The Walt Disney Theater in Orlando, January 2024!

Bringing Back the Magic of the Miss America Competition to The Walt Disney Theater in Orlando, January 2024!

Miss America Headquarters announces the 2024 Miss America & Miss America's Teen competitions to take place in the magical setting of the Walt Disney...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Licensing

Image1

Women

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.