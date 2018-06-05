Miss America Chairwoman Gretchen Carlson and Miss America CEO Regina Hopper to discuss Miss America pageant "make-over" at National Press Club Headliners Luncheon July 24

On Tuesday, July 24, Carlson and the CEO of the Miss America Organization Regina Hopper will appear at a National Press Club Headliners Luncheon to discuss these and other changes to the Miss America competition and what the future will hold for the 98-year-old organization.

Carlson, who was crowned Miss America herself back in 1989, is best known today as a journalist, author, and advocate who's sexual harassment lawsuit against then Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes helped to open the #MeToo floodgates. By going public with her allegations, Carlson inspired dozens of other women within the organization to step forward, and ultimately led to Ailes' resignation.

