MISS CALIFORNIA CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION JUNE 8-15, 2024, IN VISALIA, CALIFORNIA

VISALIA, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Visalia is thrilled to announce the 2024 Miss California and Miss California's Teen Competitions will be held at the Visalia Convention Center June 8-15, 2024. This prestigious and professional development competition is set to begin Saturday, June 8, when Visalia welcomes delegates for a week of interviews, rehearsals, and meaningful community involvement. The young women's experience will culminate with the crowning of the winners on Saturday, June 15 at the Visalia Convention Center. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

Sabrina Lewis, 2023 Miss California. Celebrating its centennial, the Miss California 2024 competition will take place in Visalia, California June 15, 2024.

The mission of the Miss California program is to advance the creation, promotion, and support of educational, achievement, and community service opportunities for young women in the State of California. The organization, celebrating its 100th year, focuses on leadership skills, talent, communication skills and educational scholarships and is part of the Miss America organization.

The Miss America organization throughout the century has been a champion for advancing women. In its early years, swimsuits were worn as an act of rebellion; women weren't allowed to wear swimsuits in public. In 1945, Miss America began awarding scholarships rather than prize money, one of the first organizations in the United States to offer college scholarships to women. In the 1980s, Miss America officially made community service a pillar of the program, helping to raise awareness, and millions of dollars, for worthy causes.

"It is exciting to see Miss California continue to captivate audiences and to keep pace with societal values reflecting their timeless mission," said Sherrie Bakke, Visit Visalia executive director. "We congratulate the Miss California organization on their Centennial Celebration and we look forward to welcoming them to Visalia once again."

The reigning Miss California, Sabrina Lewis, was crowned here in Visalia in 2023, chosen from a field of 42 women from across the state. She is an avid equestrian and advocates for Equine Therapy for all. Her year-long reign will come to an end when the new Miss California is crowned on June 15.

The Miss California and Miss California's Teen Competitions will be held at the Visalia Convention Center in Downtown Visalia, California. The schedule of events to which the public are invited are:

Tuesday, June 11 : Preliminary Competitions, Miss Delegates, 6 PM

: Preliminary Competitions, Miss Delegates, Wednesday, June 12 : Preliminary Competitions, Teen Delegates, 6 PM now

: Preliminary Competitions, Teen Delegates, now Thursday, June 13 : Miss California's Teen – Finals Competition, 6 PM

: Miss California's Teen – Finals Competition, Friday, June 14 : Miss California's Talent Review, 6 PM

: Miss California's Talent Review, Saturday, June 15 : Miss California Centennial Finals Competition, 6 PM

Ticket information for all public events, available hotels, and additional details about the event are available at: https://www.visitvisalia.com/miss-california-2024.

About Visit Visalia: Visit Visalia is a collaboration of the Visalia Tourism Marketing District and the Visalia Convention and Visitors Bureau (VCVB) dedicated to marketing, advertising, public relations and other promotional efforts that inspire travel to the City of Visalia. Visit Visalia works closely with local lodging properties, restaurants and attractions to foster interest in Visalia as a year-round destination for leisure, family, and meeting and convention travelers. For more information about Visit Visalia go to www.VisitVisalia.com and follow Visit Visalia on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.

About Miss California: The Miss California Organization advances the creation, promotion, and support of educational, achievement, and community service opportunities for young women in the State of California. We are a part of the Miss America Organization that awards millions in cash and in-kind scholarships annually. For more information go to https://www.misscalifornia.org.

SOURCE Visit Visalia