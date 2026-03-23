MISS DIG 811 Encourages Michigan Residents to Contact 811 Before Spring Projects This Safe Digging Month

New Michigan data underscores the importance of safe excavation and the risks of digging without a dig ticket.

LANSING, Mich., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As spring landscaping and construction projects ramp up across Michigan, MISS DIG 811 is encouraging residents, contractors, and communities to contact 811 before any digging activity. This simple, free step prevents injuries, protects underground utilities, and reduces costly service outages during Safe Digging Month this April.

"If you believe in protecting yourself, your neighbors, and critical infrastructure, click or call before you dig," said Nick Bonstell, CEO of MISS DIG 811.

Before you dig, contact 811. Every dig. Every time.

To support safe practices statewide, MISS DIG 811 has released a Safe Digging Month Toolkit and additional educational materials:

Available Resources:

Safe Digging Month Toolkit: https://missdig.info/safe-digging-month

Submit a dig ticket: https://www.missdig811.org

Training, presentations, and downloadable materials: https://missdig.info/missdig-presentations

Michigan Data Highlights Preventable Damage Trends

New statewide data from MISS DIG 811 shows that failure to contact the one‑call center remains the leading cause of utility damages in Michigan, resulting in more than 1,600 preventable incidents in 2025. "We are focused on providing the best service to everyone in Michigan," said Bonstell. "We coordinated over 1.5 million jobs last year, and 99% of the jobs the system was utilized with, the work proceeded without any damages or emergency incident."

These findings reflect national trends showing that more than half of U.S. homeowners completing DIY projects will not contact 811 before digging. In Michigan, the consequences include service interruptions, expensive repairs, and preventable safety risks.

Why Contacting 811 Matters

Even small projects such as planting trees, installing fences, or setting posts can strike buried utilities.

A free dig ticket helps:

Prevent injuries and property damage

Reduce service disruptions

Protect high‑pressure gas lines, electrical systems, and broadband networks

Support Michigan's broader economic stability by minimizing outages and repair costs

Learn more about how MISS DIG 811 works: https://missdig.info/introduction

Safe Digging Month: How to Get Involved

MISS DIG 811 encourages communities, utilities, municipalities, and industry partners to use the Safe Digging Month Toolkit and join the statewide awareness efforts.

Ways communities and partners can participate:

Share 811 safety reminders on social media

Display posters or handouts in public spaces

Host or promote safety trainings for crews and residents

Share reminders in newsletters, bills, and project communications

MISS DIG 811 provides a variety of educational materials designed for homeowners, contractors, municipalities, and industry partners.

Media Contact: Colleen Goddard, Senior Education Manager, MISS DIG 811 | [email protected] | 906-789-3083

About MISS DIG 811

MISS DIG 811 is Michigan's statewide one-call notification system, established in 1970 to protect the public, underground utilities, and critical infrastructure. The system provides a free service for anyone planning to dig, helping prevent damage, service interruptions, and excavation-related injuries.

Learn more at https://www.missdig811.org .

SAFETY IS IN YOUR HANDS. EVERY DIG. EVERY TIME.

SOURCE MISS DIG 811