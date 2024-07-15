MISS DIG 811 Relocates HQ to Lansing

LANSING, Mich., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MISS DIG 811, the Michigan non-profit corporation that operates the Underground Utility Safety Notification Systems for the entire state, is excited to announce its relocation to Lansing, Michigan.

"The mission of MISS DIG 811 is to safeguard the public, environment, property, and member infrastructure," stated Nick Bonstell, President and CEO of MISS DIG 811. "We envision a future focused on damage prevention, coordination, training, education, outreach, and advocacy through the acquisition of this new facility."

The renovations at the new headquarters, located at 417 Seymour Avenue, are expected to be completed, with the move finalized by the end of 2024.

To foster engagement with our members and community partners, MISS DIG 811 is hosting a building dedication and parking lot celebration on Wednesday, August 28th, from 1-3 PM. "Community engagement, education, outreach, and training are cornerstones of our mission. We look forward to enhancing our technology for training and on-site coordination," added Jim Moskal, Chair of the MISS DIG 811 Board of Directors. The event will feature the MISS DIG 811 Educational Mobile Unit, utility and excavation member vehicles, games, and door prizes.

MISS DIG 811: Click or call before you dig. Safety is in your hands.

About MISS DIG 811

MISS DIG 811 provides a free service to homeowners and excavators. Since 1970, MISS DIG has received over 25 million utility locate requests, resulting in over 200 million transmissions.

For more information, call 811 or visit www.missdig811.org to place a ticket via the web.

CONTACT: Eric Urbain, [email protected]

