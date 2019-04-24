Miss GEICO Offshore Racing Announces 2019 Schedule

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 11-time world champion offshore powerboat racing team Miss GEICO will kick off the 2019 racing season during the 10th Annual Thunder On Cocoa Beach Space Coast Super Boat Grand Prix.

Miss GEICO Races along the shores of Clearwater Beach clinching the 2018 OPA National Championship Title. Miss GEICO challenges the Alex and Ani racing team.

The Miss GEICO Team captured their most recent world championship title at the end of the 2018 racing season when they dominated the Offshore Powerboat Association (OPA) world championship races in Englewood, FL. "We're excited about our accomplishments as a team for the 2018 season. 2019 holds even more promise as we participate in the American Power Boat Association Offshore Championship Series (APBA) which is comprised of six world class races," said team Marketing Director Gary Goodell. "The competition from all over the world is guaranteed to be fierce and the races will offer the finest racing action ever seen on the water in the United States."

The APBA will partner with the OPA racing series for six world class races during the upcoming season. Additional stops include events in Lake of the Ozarks, MO, Sarasota, FL, St. Clair, MI, Michigan City, IN, and Clearwater, FL. In addition to the APBA Offshore Championship Series, Miss GEICO will also compete in the national championship races in Fort Myers, FL and the world championship races in Englewood, FL in November.

The newly rebuilt Miss GEICO will compete in Class One which is comprised of the biggest and fastest race boats in the world. All participants boats will weigh 12,500 pounds and the race engines will be sealed and governed by Mercury Racing to insure fairness. The 47-foot-long Miss GEICO Victory catamaran is made of carbon, Kevlar and S-glass for high performance. The boat sports a pair of recently released Mercury sealed 1100 horsepower engines and can reach top speeds of 160 mph.

On the water, Miss GEICO is under the control of driver James Sheppard and throttleman Steve Curtis. The duo has been unbeatable the past two seasons and are aiming for a three-peat. Collectively, these racers have earned numerous international, national and world championship titles through racing experiences with other organizations. In is a thrill and privilege for Miss GEICO to have Hall of Famers in the cockpit.

For more information on the Miss GEICO Racing Team, visit http://www.missgeicoracing.com.

2019 Race Schedule

Cocoa Beach, FL May 17-19

10th ANNUAL COCOA BEACH SPACE COAST SUPERBOAT GRAND PRIX

Lake of the Ozarks, MO May 31-June 1

LAKE OF THE OZARKS LAKE RACE

Point Pleasant, NJ June 14-16

POINT PLEASANT BEACH GRAND PRIX

Sarasota, FL July 5-7

35TH ANNUAL SARASOTA POWERBOAT GRAND PRIX FESTIVAL

St. Clair, MI July 26-28

ST. CLAIR RIVER CLASSIC

Michigan City, IN August 2-4

11th ANNUAL SUPER BOAT GREAT LAKES GRAND PRIX

Clearwater, FL September 27-29

21st ANNUAL CLEARWATER SUPER BOAT NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Ft. Myers, FL October 11-13

ROAR OFFSHORE OPA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Englewood, FL Nov 22-24

ENGLEWOOD BEACH WATERFEST WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

In addition to competing in races, the Miss GEICO team participates in approximately 24 national boat shows, five Powerboat P1 races, 10 AquaX jet ski races, and two national air shows.

The team also participates in numerous charitable events through United We Race, Inc., the team's 501 (c) (3) charity. The organization distributes 100 percent of the proceeds to United States Veterans programs.

Media Contact: Brenda Little (813) 391-4542

