Miss GEICO Offshore Racing Team Kicks Off the 2021 Race Season in Cocoa Beach, FL

COCOA BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miss GEICO Offshore Racing returns to high-speed competition with renewed excitement and enthusiasm at Thunder on Cocoa Beach May 20-23. The offshore powerboat race is the first of the 2021 season.

Miss GEICO on the race course during the 2019 Thunder on Cocoa Beach Powerboat Race. After the pandemic caused the cancellation of the 2020 event, race fans are excited to attend activities for the 2021 Thunder on Cocoa Beach Powerboat and AquaX races. The Cocoa Beach race will be the first of six races in the APBA Championship Series. Steve Curtis will operate the throttles for the Miss GEICO Offshore Team. Extreme Sports legend Travis Pastrana will share the driver's seat during the 2021 season with Hall of Champions Inductee Brit Lilly. All of the team members are looking forward to a full schedule during the 2021 season.

In 2019, the Class ONE racing division was established to attract the top-ranking teams from across the globe. As the fastest class of racing, specific parameters were incorporated for the watercraft requiring consistency for all boats: a weight of 11,750 pounds, factory-sealed twin 1100 horsepower engines, and consistent propeller sizes. By standardizing the specifications of the boat, wins and losses were determined by the skill and expertise of the driver-throttleman combo creating some of the best racing action seen to date.

At the start of 2020, the Miss GEICO Team announced plans for Extreme Sports legend Travis Pastrana and Hall of Champions inductee Britt Lilly to serve as the new co-drivers for the team. The downtime due to cancellations provided the perfect opportunity for the duo to hone their skills and learn how to harness the power of the 2200hp Miss GEICO powerboat under the guidance and instruction of world champion throttleman Steve Curtis.

"Last year, I was able to get some experience driving Miss Geico and was able to build some confidence alongside Steve Curtis," said Pastrana. "This year I'm looking forward to building on that, pushing my limits, and seeing where I stack up against a competitive field of boats. I can't wait to get started in Cocoa Beach!"

"Over my 35-year career I have had the opportunity to work with dozens of drivers and Travis and Brit are two of the very best. It will be great to have both of them to kick off the season during Thunder on Cocoa Beach," said Steve Curtis.

Thunder on Cocoa Beach is packed with four days of races and events beginning May 20. The High-Octane Kick-off Party takes place Thursday evening followed by a downtown block party on Friday evening. Jet skis and small boats will race on Saturday with a meet-the-racers party later that evening. A full day of racing begins at 10 a.m. on Sunday with awards at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase VIP tickets, visit https://www.thunderoncocoabeach.com.

The Miss GEICO Team is expected to make numerous appearances on the winner's podium during the 2021 season while defending its World Championship title for 2020.

For the latest updates on the OFFICIAL Miss GEICO Racing, follow the team on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MISSGEICOTEAMUSA/, Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/missgeicoracing/ or visit the team's website at http://www.missgeicoracing.com.

About the Miss GEICO Racing Team

Miss GEICO Offshore Race Team is owned by AMF Riviera Beach, LLC ("AMF"). The partners are Gary Goodell, Scott Colton, Gary Stray, Scotty Begovich, and Marc Granet. Miss GEICO holds numerous world speed records as well as national, and world titles. Since its inception in 2004, Miss GEICO has won 11 world titles and more than 100 individual races. Miss GEICO is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

SOURCE Miss GEICO Racing