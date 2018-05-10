Miss GEICO Racing Announces 2018 Schedule

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten-time world champion powerboat racing team Miss GEICO will kick off the 2018 racing season during the Ninth Annual Cocoa Beach Space Coast Superboat Grand Prix May 18-20.

Miss GEICO competes in the 2017 OPA World Championship Races in Englewood, FL. The team won this race, earning their 10th world championship title. The 47' Miss GEICO Victory Catamaran races against the WWII-era aircraft of the GEICO Skytypers during an air show in 2017.

The Miss GEICO Team captured their most recent world championship titles at the end of the 2017 racing season when they dominated the world championship races in Key West and Englewood, FL. The Miss GEICO boat ran its best races to date during these two competitions. "We're all about winning any time we're on the water; but we especially want to continue the momentum established late in the 2017 schedule," said team Marketing Director Gary Goodell. "And, of course, the ultimate goal is to complete the upcoming season with our 11th world championship title."

Additional locations on the racing circuit include stops in Lake of the Ozarks, MO, Ocean City, MD, Sarasota, FL, Michigan City, IN, Fall River, MA, the SBI national championship in Clearwater, FL, and the OPA world championships in Englewood, FL.

The Miss GEICO team's 2018 approach includes an engine and race program with an emphasis on consistency and reliability instead of wringing more and more power out of the boat's twin engines. The team will start the season with four identical engines; two installed in the boat for racing and two as back up options.

On the water, Miss GEICO is under the control of driver James Sheppard and throttleman Steve Curtis. They earned their first world title championships with the team in 2017, but collectively have earned numerous international, national and world championship titles through racing experiences with other organizations.

The 47-foot-long Miss GEICO Victory catamaran is made of carbon, Kevlar and S-glass for high performance. The boat sports a pair of 1650 RACE Sterndrive twin turbo engines producing 3,000 horsepower and top speeds of 200 mph.

For more information on the Miss GEICO Racing Team, visit http://www.missgeicoracing.com.

2018 Race Schedule

The Miss GEICO team primarily races in the SBI (Super Boat International) and OPA (Offshore Powerboat Association) racing series.

In addition to competing in races, the Miss GEICO team participates in approximately 24 national boat shows, five Powerboat P1 races, 10 AquaX jet ski races, and three air-sea duels where the 47' watercraft races against the solo aircraft from the GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team. These air show appearances will take place during the Ocean City Air Show June 16-17, the Atlantic City Air Show August 22, and the Baltimore Air Show October 6-7. The race between the Miss GEICO race boat and the WWII-era aircraft of the GEICO Skytypers is truly a battle of precision and skill as winds, waves, and atmospheric conditions greatly affect performance for both teams.

The team also participates in numerous charitable events through United We Race, Inc., the team's 501(c)(3) charity. The organization distributes 100 percent of the proceeds to United States Veterans programs.

For more information on the Miss GEICO Racing Team, visit http://www.missgeicoracing.com.

