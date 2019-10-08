Miss GEICO Racing to Compete in the 2019 Fort Myers Beach Roar Offshore

FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than a decade, offshore racing returns in dramatic fashion to the shores of Fort Myers Beach, FL. The Miss GEICO Offshore Racing Team is excited to compete in the 2019 Roar Offshore on Oct. 10-12. The boat races are part of a three-day festival that includes free concerts, a boat parade and block party, and intense racing action.

The Class ONE division for the newly formed APBA World Offshore Championship Racing Series has offered some of the most competitive and action-packed racing any series has ever experienced. The Miss GEICO Offshore Racing Team started the season strong with a first place win in Cocoa Beach, FL.

The Offshore Powerboat Association (OPA) and Powerboat P1 have joined forces to create the newly formed American Power Boat Association (APBA) World Offshore Championship Series, which is comprised of six races at the most desired race locations across the U.S. New rules for competition and a concerted effort between race organizations has generated interest from race teams from across the world to participate in all six races. More than 50 teams from across the globe have competed in five cities and it all comes down to the final world championship races taking place in Fort Myers. Each team hopes for a strong finish to the inaugural race series.

Powerboat P1 CEO Azam Rangoonwala says the aim of the new partnership is to strengthen the future of offshore racing in the United States by uniting the race teams in a way that has been missing for a long time and delivering an expanded, cohesive, world-class race series split equally between northern and southern states. "We want to stage events that excite and entertain, ensuring enjoyment for spectators and TV audiences with sponsor value and a real economic impact for the host venues," Rangoonwala said.

Miss GEICO competes in the Class One racing division. Class One is comprised of the biggest and fastest race boats in the world. Teams from Dubai and Australia have come to race against America's champion Miss GEICO. All the boats in this class weigh 11,750 pounds with identical race engines sealed and governed by Mercury Racing to ensure fairness. The 47-foot Miss GEICO Victory catamaran is made of carbon, Kevlar and S-glass for high performance. The boat sports a pair of brand new and recently released Mercury sealed 1,100 horsepower twin turbo engines and can reach top speeds of more than 160 mph.

On the water, Miss GEICO is under the control of driver Miles Jennings and throttleman Steve Curtis. The teams that win in Fort Myers Beach will win the series title and world championship status. Miss GEICO is seeking its 12th world championship title and has its work cut out while competing against some of the top international teams.

The sixth and final race in the championship series takes place Saturday, October 12 with pre-race events starting Thursday, October 10. Race teams will begin arriving on Wednesday and Thursday prior to the boat parade and Roar Offshore Street Party. Powerboat teams will participate in race boat testing on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a racer meet and greet and live music beginning at 4 p.m. in the race village. On Saturday, October 12, racing action kicks off at 11 a.m. with the final race of the day starting at 3:30 p.m. Miss GEICO will compete in the last race which includes Class One and Vee Extreme teams. The race village is located at Salty Sam's Marina (2500 Main St, Fort Myers Beach, FL) and will be open to the public Thursday-Saturday. For more information on the race, concerts, and race weekend events visit https://www.roaroffshore.com.

