Miss GEICO Racing to Compete in the St. Clair River Classic

ST. CLAIR, Mich., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miss GEICO Offshore Racing Team is excited to return to the shores of the St. Clair River in St. Clair, MI to compete in the 2019 St. Clair River Classic July 26-28. The boat races are part of St. Clair Riverfest, a three-day festival that includes free concerts, food, and vendors.

Miss GEICO catches air during the race season opener in Cocoa Beach, FL in May 2019. Racing action was intense in the Class One class of racing during the 2019 Sarasota Grand Prix. The 35th annual event was the third race in the newly formed American Powerboat Association Offshore Championship Series. The fourth stop in the series takes place July 26-28 in St. Clair, MI.

The Offshore Powerboat Association (OPA) and Powerboat P1 have joined forces to create the newly formed American Power Boat Association (APBA) World Offshore Championship Series, which is comprised of six races at the most desired race locations across the U.S. There is renewed anticipation and excitement with the new race series. New rules for competition and a concerted effort between race organizations has generated interest from race teams from across the world to participate in all six races. More than 50 teams from across the globe are expected to compete during the 2019 St. Clair River Classic.

Powerboat P1 CEO Azam Rangoonwala says the aim of the new partnership is to strengthen the future of offshore racing in the United States by uniting the race teams in a way that has been missing for a long time and delivering an expanded, cohesive, world-class race series split equally between northern and southern states. "We want to stage events that excite and entertain, ensuring enjoyment for spectators and TV audiences with sponsor value and a real economic impact for the host venues," Rangoonwala said.

Miss GEICO will compete in the new Class One racing division. Class One is comprised of the biggest and fastest race boats in the world. Teams from Dubai and Australia have come to race against America's champion Miss GEICO. All the boats in this class weigh 11,750 pounds with identical race engines sealed and governed by Mercury Racing to ensure fairness. The 47-foot Miss GEICO Victory catamaran is made of carbon, Kevlar and S-glass for high performance. The boat sports a pair of brand new and recently released Mercury sealed 1,100 horsepower twin turbo engines and can reach top speeds of more than 160 mph.

On the water, Miss GEICO will be under the control of driver Miles Jennings and throttleman Steve Curtis. Miss GEICO is seeking a win in St. Clair and hopes to secure an 11th world championship racing title for the 2019 season.

The fourth race in the newly-formed series takes place Sunday, July 28 with pre-race events starting Friday, July 26. Race teams will arrive on Friday prior to the start of the evening concerts at 5 p.m. Powerboat teams will participate in race boat testing on Saturday afternoon from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. There will be a race team autograph session at 6 p.m. with music starting at 5 p.m. Races will take place all day Sunday beginning at noon with Miss GEICO competing in the last race of the day. The race village is located in Palmer Park in the city of St. Clair and will be open to the public Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. For more information on the race, concerts, and race weekend events visit https://funfestevents.net/riverfest/.

