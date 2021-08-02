Miss Illinois International, Deepa Dhillon, Crowned Miss International 2021

Deepa was crowned before a sold-out audience excited to be a part of this 17-year tradition, set in an environment that ensured the safety of contestants, guests and resort associates. The International Pageants' system is the only platform-based competition, emphasizing each contestant's community service work, with 40 percent of the competition score based on knowledge of and work with her platform.

A first generation Indian-American, Dhillon has experienced first-hand the devastation that unclean water can have on society, with members of her family suffering horrific illnesses in India due to unclean drinking water. She is now dedicated to working with Matt Damon's Water.org as an official ambassador and her own organization, World for Water, to help bring an end to the global water crisis.

"I am so grateful to be crowned Miss International 2021, because it gives me the opportunity to expand my national and international reach by educating people on the need to bring clean water to all people in all nations," said Dhillon. "Through my new role, I will travel around the world to help communities in need get access to clean water and sanitation."

Dhillon is currently an undergraduate pre-med student at the University of Illinois (UIC) at Chicago and plans to specialize as an orthopedic surgeon. She is the recipient of numerous academic awards, and enjoys baking (especially banana bread) and reading historical fiction and books on modern day medicine.

The Miss International Pageant system is owned and operated by Roanoke, Va.-based International Pageants, Inc., which also operates the Miss Pre-Teen International, Miss Teen International and Mrs. International competitions. Miss International showcases the achievements of women ages 19 to 30-years-old. For more information, visit www.miss-international.us.

Follow the International Pageants System on Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook @ IntlPageants.

SOURCE International Pageants, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.miss-international.us

