Miss International Queen USA™ Pageant for Trans Women Announced as Official Preliminary for International Pageant

Kataluna Enriquez, Miss Nevada USA 2021 and the first and to date the only openly transgender woman to compete in the 70+ year history at Miss USA, Crowned Miss International Queen USA™ 2024

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miss International Queen™, the world's biggest pageant for transgender women held annually in Thailand, announced a new U.S.-based franchise Miss International Queen USA™ as the first official preliminary to the international pageant by U.S. nonprofit organization, Be the Transformational Change Fund. Miss International Queen USA™ pageant will be held annually starting in 2024 in Las Vegas.

Kataluna Enriquez, Miss Nevada USA 2021 and the first and to date the only openly transgender woman to compete in the 70+ year history at Miss USA, Crowned Miss International Queen USA™ 2024

"We are overjoyed to announce the first U.S. preliminary pageant for the renowned Miss International Queen™ pageant," said Jack Neilsen, National Director at Miss International Queen USA™. "The organization is not just a beauty pageant but a pageant transforming the lives of the LGBTQIA+ community."

Be The Transformational Change is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating lasting solutions to employment barriers, social injustice, and homelessness for the LGBTQIA+ community through the power of events like the Miss International Queen USA™ pageant and programs focused on educational outreach that inspires change. The primary function of the reigning Miss International Queen USA™ is to elevate LGBTQIA+, trans awareness, and equality in both society and the workforce with all monetary profits going towards programs that drive change.

During the November gala to announce the U.S. pageant, leaders from a diverse community were in attendance with speakers including trans activists Judy Bowenweiner, Ashley Brundage, reigning Miss International Queen™ Solange Dekker, and Alisa Phanthusak the Chairwoman of Miss International Queen™. During the evening, Melony Munro, Miss International Queen USA™ 2023 and Second Alternate to Miss International Queen™ 2023, crowned Kataluna Enriquez as the first official Miss International Queen USA™. Enriquez will go on to compete at the Miss International Queen™ pageant in Thailand in August 2024 with contestants from around the world.

"Throughout Enriquez's pageant history, she has broken barriers and used her voice to not only inspire but create change, having her join us as the 2024 representative is monumental," Neilsen said.

Enriquez is the first trans woman to compete at Miss USA as Miss Nevada USA 2021 and will continue to use her national platform to advocate for mental health and youth in the LGBTQIA+ Community.

"I am honored to represent Miss International Queen USA™ at the international pageant with the organization's full support as I return to competing," said Enriquez. "Working with Miss International Queen USA™ fills me with hope as we strive to elevate trans visibility and change the narrative for the community. As we make a difference in LGBTQIA+ lives, I aspire to be a positive inspiration as I continue to chase my dreams."

During the Miss International Queen USA™ 2025, contestants will be judged on their community involvement. The pageant will have key educational sessions on self-empowerment, career, and business development while building contestants' brands. Winners will be the ambassadors of change throughout their reign.

Applications for the Miss International Queen USA™ 2025 pageant in Las Vegas will open on January 1, 2024, where the crowned contestant will represent the U.S. at the Miss International Queen™ pageant in Thailand in 2025.

For more information on Miss International Queen USA™ and Be The Transformational Change, visit bethetransformationalchange.org .

About Miss International Queen USA™:

Miss International Queen USA™ is an official preliminary to Miss International Queen™ and focused on creating world equality providing training and development to the LGBTQIA+ community and elevating awareness of Trans lives through impactful volunteer programs, education, and charitable events. Learn more at bethetransformationalchange.org .

Contact:

Haley Gibbs

7753136135

368513@email4pr.com

SOURCE Miss International Queen USA