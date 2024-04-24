Miss Jones Baking Co. Launches Bakery Style Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Leading Baking Brand Introduces First Bakery-Style Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh out of the oven, Miss Jones Baking Co., the #1 better-for-you baking brand for the next generation of consumers, announced today the launch of ready-to-bake, Jumbo Bakery-Style Double Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, the first of its kind to the market.

Miss Jones Baking Co Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Miss Jones Baking Co Jumbo Dough Inclusions

This cookie is not your average treat – it's a colossal masterpiece!⁠ Measuring a whopping 5 inches wide, this cookie is a true titan of taste. And as for the chocolate chips, Miss Jones has doubled down on decadence, ensuring each bite is an explosion of chocolatey goodness. Each package contains six gigantic cookies made with real butter, brown sugar and all the same ingredients you'd use to make them from scratch. The best part - you just pop it into the oven for 15 minutes, no mixing bowls required.

"Since founding Miss Jones Baking Co., we've been committed to redefining indulgence. Our newest creation – Jumbo Bakery-Style Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, is as delicious as it is wholesome," said Sarah Jones, Founder of Miss Jones Baking Co. "Our from-scratch ingredients are carefully selected to deliver the ultimate taste experience. With each bite, you'll savor the perfect balance of decadence and wholesomeness, because everyone deserves a treat that's both satisfying and nourishing."

Miss Jones Bakery Style Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is now available to purchase nationwide at Whole Foods Market. To learn more about Miss Jones Baking Co. visit missjones.co or @missjonesbakes on Instagram.

ABOUT MISS JONES BAKING CO.

Miss Jones Baking Co. is the leading baking brand for the next generation of consumers. After realizing that easy baking meant less-than-acceptable ingredients and taste, baker and food editor Sarah Jones founded Miss Jones Baking Co. to create the first-ever better-for-you baking line made with the best ingredients, without all the chemicals and fillers you'd find in conventional brands. On a mission to always bake with love and bake it better, Miss Jones Baking Co. provides delicious, homemade from scratch results with their line of baking mixes, frosting, and cookie dough. To learn more about Miss Jones Baking Co. visit missjones.co or @missjonesbakes on Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Samantha Hudson

[email protected]

