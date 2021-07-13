SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh out of the oven, Miss Jones Baking Co., the #1 better-for-you baking brand for the next generation of consumers, announced today the launch of Everyday Delicious mixes, the first baking mix line made with 100 percent whole grains and 50 percent less sugar than the leading brand. Everyday Delicious joins Miss Jones Baking Co.'s line of mixes, frostings, and sweeteners as the first to be powered by Miss Jones Baking Co. innovation SmartSugar, a proprietary blend of sugar, chicory root, tapioca, and monkfruit that reduces sugar by 50 percent without any artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols (and no weird aftertaste).

Miss Jones Baking Co. Launches Everyday Delicious Mixes Powered by SmartSugar

Everyday Delicious mixes are available in five different flavors including: Monster Cookie Mix, Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix, Fudgy Brownie Mix, Blueberry Muffin & Bread Mix and Banana Bread & Muffin Mix. The Monster Cookie Mix, Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix and Fudgy Brownie all pack 25 percent more chocolate chips for ultimate chocolatey goodness. Even better, the Banana Bread and Blueberry Muffin Mix pack 10 grams of protein per serving making it an ideal breakfast or snack. As with all Miss Jones Baking Co. products, Everyday Delicious is easy to use and test-kitchen approved.

"Since founding Miss Jones Baking Co., we have always strived to innovate and make delicious treats we know and love better-for-you without sacrificing taste," said Sarah Jones, Founder and CEO of Miss Jones Baking Co. "We all want to have our cake and eat it too (literally), but without the guilt! I've crafted each of our new mixes with more of what you want and less of what you don't so you can enjoy what you bake knowing it's tasty and nutritious to the last bite."

Everyday Delicious is now available to purchase on MissJones.co, Amazon and nationwide at Kroger and Whole Foods Market for $4.99. To learn more about Miss Jones Baking Co. visit missjones.co or @missjonesbakes on Instagram.

ABOUT MISS JONES BAKING CO.

Miss Jones Baking Co. is the leading baking brand for the next generation of consumers. After realizing that easy baking meant less-than-acceptable ingredients and taste, baker and food editor Sarah Jones founded Miss Jones Baking Co. to create the first-ever better-for-you baking line made with the best ingredients, without all the chemicals and fillers you'd find in conventional brands. On a mission to always bake with love and bake it better, Miss Jones Baking Co. provides delicious, homemade from-scratch results with their line of baking mixes, frosting, and sweeteners. To learn more about Miss Jones Baking Co. visit missjones.co or @missjonesbakes on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Olivia Lewis

213.225.4439

[email protected]

https://www.startrco.com/

SOURCE Miss Jones Baking Co.