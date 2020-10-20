Miss Jones Baking Co. Launches Keto & Paleo Baking Mixes and Proprietary Sweeteners

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miss Jones Baking Co., the leading organic baking brand for the next generation of consumers, has announced the launch of four Keto & Paleo Baking Mixes and revolutionary sweeteners, SmartSugar and BetterSweet. Available nationwide in Sprouts Farmers Market stores this month, Miss Jones Baking Co.'s new innovations give consumers delicious, baked 'from scratch' taste without all the sugar.

"I love to bake, but once my first baby arrived, I started caring more about limiting sugar in her diet. After some research and a lot of testing, I found a blend of ingredients that mimic the taste and texture of sugar without any compromise on flavor. After using the SmartSugar and BetterSweet blends with my family and friends to rave reviews, I knew I had to share them with the world," said Sarah Jones, Founder.

Miss Jones Baking Co's SmartSugar and BetterSweet are healthy cup-for-cup alternatives to sugar that match the sweetness of sugar with no artificial or unpronounceable ingredients. The sweeteners are great for beverages, cooking, desserts, and other sweet treats. Unlike other sugar substitutes, no one will ever know the difference.

SmartSugar is the first-ever sugar replacement made with all-natural, plant-based ingredients that bakes exactly like sugar, has 50% less sugar than sugar, and no weird aftertaste. A survey published by the International Food Information Council found 34% of consumers use a sweetener; however, more than 40% would like to cut down on sugar but won't consider a sweetener due to compromise on taste, performance, and ingredients. SmartSugar caters to this massive market by delivering a sweetener with substantial sugar reduction and no compromise to taste, performance or ingredients. In Miss Jones Baking Co.'s blind taste tests, consumers couldn't tell the difference between a baked good made with sugar or SmartSugar, and oftentimes preferred the baked goods prepared with SmartSugar.

Miss Jones Baking Co. offers two SmartSugar blends:

SmartSugar Cane Sugar Blend – A mix of cane sugar, chicory root fiber, tapioca and monk fruit extract with no maltodextrin, no erythritol and no artificial flavoring or sweeteners. Use in place of cane sugar and artificial sweeteners for coffee, baked goods, simple syrup and more.

– A mix of cane sugar, chicory root fiber, tapioca and monk fruit extract with no maltodextrin, no erythritol and no artificial flavoring or sweeteners. Use in place of cane sugar and artificial sweeteners for coffee, baked goods, simple syrup and more. SmartSugar Coconut/Brown Sugar Blend – A mix of coconut sugar, chicory root fiber, tapioca and monk fruit extract with no maltodextrin, no erythritol and no artificial flavoring or sweeteners. Use in place of brown sugar in chocolate chip cookies, sweet quick breads, oatmeal and more.

BetterSweet is a cane sugar substitute for baking and cooking containing zero net carbs, zero calories, and is zero-glycemic. Perfect for low-sugar and sugar-free diets, BetterSweet also works with Keto, Diabetic, Candida, Paleo, Vegan, Low-Carb, and Non-GMO diets.

BetterSweet – A mix of erythritol, chicory root fiber, and monk fruit extract with no maltodextrin, and no artificial flavoring or sweeteners. Use in place of cane sugar and artificial sweeteners for cakes, muffins, cocktails and more.

Miss Jones Baking Co.'s almond flour-based Keto & Paleo Baking Mixes offer an easy baking option with fresh from the oven flavor for the low carb and low sugar consumer. Ready in under 30 minutes, it's hard to believe these rich and delicious mixes are low carb, have no added sugar, and are gluten, grain & dairy free. They're made with real, simple ingredients and are Diabetic, Weight Watchers, and Atkins friendly to satisfy that craving for baked treats without sacrificing taste, quality, or diet.

The Keto & Paleo Baking Mixes are available in four delicious varieties, perfect for staying on track:

Keto Chocolate Muffin & Cupcake Mix – contains 0g added sugar and only 3g net carbs

– contains 0g added sugar and only 3g net carbs Keto Blueberry Muffin Mix – contains 0g added sugar and only 4g net carbs

– contains 0g added sugar and only 4g net carbs Keto Brownie Mix – contains 0g added sugar and only 2g net carbs

– contains 0g added sugar and only 2g net carbs Keto Not Cornbread Muffin Mix – contains 0g added sugar and only 3g net carbs

"Our goal has always been to provide better baking products to meet today's consumer needs. That means updated traditional favorites like our organic baking mixes and frostings as well as low/no sugar, dairy-free, gluten-free, and grain-free baking solutions," said Sarah Jones. "Our Keto and Paleo Baking Mixes are the only mixes on the market that have a clean label to appeal to both Keto and Paleo diets, which sticks to our brand promise of better ingredients, better results, and better-for-you."

Miss Jones Baking Co.'s SmartSugar and BetterSweet sweeteners ($9.99) are available on Amazon and in Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide. Their Keto & Paleo Mixes ($9.99) are available on Amazon, in Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide and in other select retailers including HEB and Meijer.

To learn more about Miss Jones Baking Co. visit missjones.co and on social @missjonesbakes.

ABOUT MISS JONES BAKING CO.

Miss Jones Baking Co. is the leading baking brand for the next generation of consumers. After realizing that easy baking meant less-than-acceptable ingredients and taste, baker and food editor Sarah Jones founded Miss Jones Baking Co. to create the first-ever better-for-you baking line. Now she and her team are building a generational baking brand with the core belief that the best ingredients lead to the best baking results.

They strive to include ingredients they'd choose when baking from scratch, without all the chemicals and fillers you'd find in conventional brands. Say goodbye to artificial-tasting baked goods and fall in love with the homemade from scratch taste of Miss Jones baking mixes, dessert in a cup, frosting, and sweeteners. Miss Jones Baking Co.'s mission is to always bake with love and bake it better.

Contact: Melissa Huitfeldt, Ten West Co

[email protected] / 760.534.2662

SOURCE Miss Jones Baking Co.