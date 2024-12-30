Miss Massachusetts 2024 Kiersten Khoury, Former Lindamood-Bell Student, Ready to Shine at Miss America 2025

News provided by

Lindamood-Bell

Dec 30, 2024, 07:58 ET

HINGHAM, Mass., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Lindamood-Bell student Kiersten Khoury, crowned Miss Massachusetts on June 22, 2024, is preparing to represent Massachusetts at the 2025 Miss America Pageant on January 5 in Orlando, Florida. An inspiring testament to perseverance and possibility, Ms. Khoury overcame her childhood struggles with dyslexia by learning to read and thrive at school.

Continue Reading
Former Lindamood-Bell student Kiersten Khoury is a contestant in the Miss America pageant. Photo courtesy of Miss Massachusetts Scholarship Competition..
Former Lindamood-Bell student Kiersten Khoury is a contestant in the Miss America pageant. Photo courtesy of Miss Massachusetts Scholarship Competition..

Ms. Khoury has transformed her difficulty learning to read into passionate advocacy for literacy and education. Both on and off stage, she has shared her inspiring journey—from a student who faced challenges in every aspect of school to a seasoned pageant competitor—embodying determination, grit, and resilience. Diagnosed with dyslexia in the fifth grade, she spent a summer immersed in intensive reading instruction at Lindamood-Bell's Hingham, Massachusetts Learning Center. After her summer at Lindamood-Bell, she entered the sixth grade reading at a tenth-grade level. "Dyslexia doesn't just affect your English class," Ms. Khoury says. "It affects every class you take…Every area of school I struggled in because of dyslexia." As Miss Massachusetts, Ms. Khoury's community service initiative focuses on redefining dyslexia by "turning challenges into superpowers."

"Kiersten is a wonderful example of someone who has overcome learning challenges and achieved her dreams," said Lindamood-Bell Director of Communications Erin Bell. "We are so proud of her many accomplishments and wish her the best of luck at the pageant."

Find out more about Ms. Khoury's pageant journey and how she overcame dyslexia on her website at http://www.missmass.org/ or on her Instagram page @kiersten.khoury.

About Lindamood-Bell Learning Processes
Lindamood-Bell believes that all children and adults can learn to read and comprehend to their potential. For nearly 40 years, their evidence-based instruction has changed the lives of individuals with learning challenges such as dyslexia, ADHD, and autism. In addition to their 50 Learning Centers, they provide professional development for educators worldwide and engage in peer-reviewed research with universities, including MIT and Stanford. Visit www.lindamoodbell.com to learn more.

Contact: Erin Bell, Director of Communication, [email protected], (805) 541-3836

SOURCE Lindamood-Bell

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Study on Reading Interventions for Students with Reading Difficulties Launched, Details to Be Presented at SREE 2024 Conference

Study on Reading Interventions for Students with Reading Difficulties Launched, Details to Be Presented at SREE 2024 Conference

A groundbreaking study aimed at improving reading outcomes for upper elementary students with reading difficulties has officially launched and will...
Lindamood-Bell Kicks Off Back-to-School Book Drive in Partnership with Miss Massachusetts 2024 Kiersten Khoury

Lindamood-Bell Kicks Off Back-to-School Book Drive in Partnership with Miss Massachusetts 2024 Kiersten Khoury

Lindamood-Bell Learning Centers in Newton and Hingham, Massachusetts, are kicking off a back-to-school book drive with Miss Massachusetts 2024...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Education

Education

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Mental Health

Mental Health

Children

Children

News Releases in Similar Topics