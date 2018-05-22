Miss Nebraska USA Sarah Rose Summers Crowned Miss USA

Sarah Rose Summers graduated cum laude from Texas Christian University and recently finished her clinical rotations to become a certified Child Life Specialist. Through her work, Sarah supports medical teams in educating families about the diagnoses, procedures and treatments their children are experiencing. Additionally, Sarah works with the National Eating Disorders Association and is passionate about supporting others in creating a healthy relationship with food and fitness.

Miss USA was chosen by a Selection Committee comprised of female entrepreneurs, business leaders, and industry experts – including former Miss USA contestants. This year's committee included:

Jamie Kern Lima: Founder & CEO of IT Cosmetics, recently acquired by L'Oréal in its largest-ever acquisition, making Jamie the first female CEO in L'Oréal's 100+ year history; named on Forbes Magazine's 2017 Most Successful Self-Made Women List; Miss Washington USA 2000.

Crystle Stewart: Television host, model and actress; founder of MISS Academy (Manners, Image, Style, and Success), an organization committed to translating traditional values through pop culture; Miss USA 2008.

Lilliana Vazquez: Emmy® Award-winning host and producer, TODAY show contributor and style expert.

Denise White: Founder and CEO of EAG Sports Management, one of the most powerful and influential sports management and PR/crisis management firms of professional sports; Miss Oregon USA 1994.

Natasha Curry: Award-winning television host and news anchor; Miss Washington USA 1998.

Paula M. Shugart: president of The Miss Universe Organization

Contestants competed in Swimsuit, Evening Gown, Final Question, Final Word and Final Look. And in a first for Miss USA, the Top 5 finalists wrote each of the Final Questions. The evening was hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey with competition insight from Carson Kressley and Lu Sierra. 98° and Lee Brice performed.

Final Results:

First Runner-Up: Miss North Carolina USA Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Second Runner-Up: Miss Nevada USA Carolina Urrea

Top Three: Miss Nebraska USA Sarah Rose Summers; Miss North Carolina USA Caelynn Miller-Keyes; Miss Nevada USA Carolina Urrea

Top Five: Miss Nevada USA Carolina Urrea; Miss Florida USA Génesis Dávila; Miss Nebraska USA Sarah Rose Summers; Miss North Carolina USA Caelynn Miller-Keyes; Miss South Dakota USA Madison Nipe

Top Ten: Miss California USA Kelley Johnson; Miss Maine USA Marina Gray; Miss Tennessee USA Alexandra Harper; Miss New Jersey Alexa Noone; Miss Nebraska USA Sarah Rose Summers; Miss North Carolina USA Caelynn Miller-Keyes; Miss Georgia USA Marianny Egurrola; Miss South Dakota USA Madison Nipe; Miss Nevada USA Carolina Urrea; Miss Florida USA Génesis Dávila

Top Fifteen: Miss South Dakota USA Madison Nipe; Miss Georgia USA Marianny Egurrola; Miss Maine USA Marina Gray; Miss Texas USA Logan Lester; Miss New Jersey USA Alexa Noone; Miss Nebraska USA Sarah Rose Summers; Miss Florida USA Génesis Dávila; Miss Nevada USA Carolina Urrea; Miss Massachusetts USA Alissa Latham; Miss Maryland USA Brittany Nicolette; Miss Tennessee USA Alexandra Harper; Miss Oregon USA Toneata Morgan; Miss North Carolina USA Caelynn Miller-Keyes; Miss Michigan USA Elizabeth Johnson; Miss California USA Kelley Johnson.

Sarah will reside in New York City while she fulfills her duties as Miss USA for the year. In addition to an apartment in Manhattan, a salary, and personal and professional opportunities, Sarah will also receive a new Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport.

The Miss Universe Organization

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) is a global community that empowers women to realize their goals through experiences that build self-confidence and create opportunities for success. MUO believes that every woman should be "Confidently Beautiful." MISS UNIVERSE®, MISS USA®, and MISS TEEN USA® programs provide the 10,000 women who participate annually an international platform to affect positive change through influential humanitarian and professional efforts. The contestants and titleholders are leaders and role models in their communities, develop personal and professional goals, and inspire others to do the same. The Miss Universe Organization is an Endeavor company. To learn more, visit www.missuniverse.com.

About Endeavor

Endeavor (formerly WME | IMG) is a global leader in sports, entertainment and fashion operating in more than 30 countries. Named one of Fortune's 25 Most Important Private Companies, Endeavor is comprised of a number of industry-leading companies including WME, IMG and UFC. The Endeavor network specializes in talent representation and management; brand marketing, sponsorship and licensing; media sales and distribution; event operation and management; and sports training and league development.

