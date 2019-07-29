Miss North Dakota International, Ava Hill, Crowned Miss International 2019

The International Pageants' system promotes community service with the majority of each contestants' competition score based on knowledge of and work with her platform.

A suicide-attempt survivor, Hill will promote suicide signs awareness and prevention as an international Ambassador for the Peyton Heart Project (PHP) (www.thepeytonheartproject.org), during her reign as Miss International 2019. The global organization was created to help end suicide and bullying, and the stigma surrounding mental health issues. In conjunction with the organization's mission, Hill created "Hearts for Hope" presentations for schools and other youth groups.

"During the beginning stages of my recovery, my mother suggested I look into competing in a pageant system as a way to help gain self-esteem and create purpose in my life," said Hill. "With my new role as Miss International 2019, I know one crown can't change the world—but this crown will change my world forever – and help me bring hope and guidance to those suffering depression and other mental health conditions."

Hill also works as an award-winning makeup artist, was a World Ranked Martial Artist, and is a guitarist and music writer who auditioned for The Voice at age 15. At home, she enjoys spending time with her family, writing and hanging out with her cat, Pringles.

The Miss International Pageant system is owned and operated by International Pageants, Inc., which also operates the Miss Pre-Teen International, Miss Teen International and Mrs. International competitions. Miss International showcases the achievements of women ages 19 to 30-years-old. For more information, visit www.miss-international.us. The 2020 final competitions will be held in Kingsport, Tenn.

