Miss Teen Alabama International, Madeline Wright, Crowned Miss Teen International 2019

The International Pageants system emphasizes community service, with the majority of each contestant's competition score based on knowledge of and work with her platform.

During her reign as Miss Teen International 2019, Wright will promote the relationship between agriculture and the environment to today's youth and young adults through her partnership with Future Farmers of America (FFA). Her alliance with FFA helps people understand the farm-to-table food movement and its impact on eating habits.

"I know it was my destiny to earn the title of Miss Teen International and I'm excited to put the crown to work promoting agriculture literacy among my peers," said Wright. "So many in my generation are removed from understanding how their food comes from the farm to their plate and I want to change that so everyone makes food choices that best support their beliefs."

Wright will become a student at the University of Central Florida in the fall, where she will continue her communications and journalism studies. In her free time, she enjoys exploring coffee shops and blogging about her experiences, as well as traveling and attending concerts.

The Miss Teen International Pageant system and is owned and operated by Roanoke, Va.-based International Pageants, Inc., which also operates the newly launched Miss Pre-Teen, and Miss International and Mrs. International competitions. Miss Teen International showcases the achievements of young women ages 13 to 18-years-old. Beginning 2020, the final competitions will be held in Kingsport, Tenn. For more information, visit www.missteeninternational.us.

SOURCE International Pageants, Inc.