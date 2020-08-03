Miss Teen Florida International, Jadyn Luberto, Crowned Miss Teen International 2020

The event took place at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center, Kingsport, Tenn., featuring contestants from around the United States – representing many nationalities – competing in four categories, including interview, fitness-wear, fun fashion and evening gown. Luberto was crowned before an audience excited to be a part of this 18-year tradition, set in an environment that ensured the safety of guests and resort associates.

The International Pageants system is the only platform-based competition, emphasizing each contestant's community service work, with 40 percent of the competition score based on knowledge of and work with her platform.

Having a grandmother who died from breast cancer, Luberto will dedicate her year as Miss Teen International to her grandmother-- in her name -- with her organization, Paula's Purpose, raising awareness of the disease and the importance of screenings and early detection. Also key to Luberto's mission is raising funds to help women without medical insurance or other resources to receive regular mammograms.

"As Miss Teen International, my goal is to help girls my age across the nation and the world talk to their moms, aunts, grandmas and other adult mentors about the importance of breast cancer screenings," said Luberto. "I also want to educate young women that if they have a family history of breast cancer, it's important they start screenings early. The best prevention is to be checked early!"

Luberto has a great passion for fashion and business and plans to work in the retail industry one day. Headed into her senior year in high school, she is a member of the Varsity Cheerleader team and National Honor Society, serves as her class president, and enjoys volunteering, dancing, shopping and photography.

The Miss Teen International Pageant system and is owned and operated by Roanoke, Va.-based International Pageants, Inc., which also operates the Miss Pre-Teen, Miss International and Mrs. International competitions. Miss Teen International showcases the achievements of young women ages 13 to 18-years-old. For more information, visit www.missteeninternational.us.

