Miss Teen Texas International, Katie Hoang, Crowned Miss Teen International 2021

The International Pageants system emphasizes community service with 40 percent of each contestant's competition score based on knowledge of and work with her platform. After experiencing traumatic events as a child, Hoang was determined to help other youth overcome trauma by focusing on service-based leadership. She launched Dare to LEAD ( www.daretoleadnonprofit.org ) in 2019 and has since recruited more than 200 youth volunteers to spearhead a variety of service projects in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

"LEAD stands for learn, empower, act and direct and these are the four characteristics I believe makes a strong leader," says Hoang. "To be a leader, you don't have to have the loudest voice in the room, you need to dare yourself to make a difference in your community and the world. As Miss Teen International 2021, I now have the power of the sisterhood behind me that will help me take my mission nationally and internationally."

Hoang is a first-generation Vietnamese-American and plans to travel to her native country, among others during her reign. Outside her philanthropic work, she is entering her senior year in high school, where she is a National Honor Society student and plays on the varsity tennis team. She also runs her own photography business taking senior pictures, and is the host of an IGTV program, The 4501.

The Miss Teen International Pageant system is owned and operated by Roanoke, Va.-based International Pageants, Inc., which also operates the Miss Pre-Teen, Miss International and Mrs. International competitions. Miss Teen International showcases the achievements of young women ages 13 to 18-years-old. For more information, visit www.missteeninternational.us.

