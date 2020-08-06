Miss Universe Contestant, International Fashion Model, Successful Life Coach and Now Celebrated Author, Angela Martini Releases Personal Memoir of Self-Discovery and Overcoming Adversity, Especially Relevant in These Dark Times "LOVE HOPE LIGHT"

Love Hope Light commands the attention of the reader by exposing the author's vulnerability to her circumstances of growing up in communist Albania. She shows an intimate part of herself, including her family's poverty and a series of horrific kidnapping attempts that they experienced. She overcame these adversities with her mother's strength and determination, which molded Martini into the successful woman she is today.

"I authored Love Hope Light as a way to share my story with others and empower readers to go after their own dreams," says Martini. "I am living proof that by believing in yourself, setting goals and actively working to reach them, anyone can make their dreams a reality. It is very important to embrace the bad and almost to be grateful for it. By realizing the bigger picture, you will see that sometimes you need to go through darkness to find light."

At age 21, Martini purchased a one-way ticket to Miami, Florida, with the goal of becoming a model. A quintessential American dream success story, Angela leveraged her vivacious personality, work ethic and determination to secure a life beyond her wildest expectations. Now, for the first time, she shares her most personal details and secrets of success with readers.

Based on multiple messages and reviews she received so far, Angela Martini has succeeded in inspiring readers with her rousing personal story. Love Hope Light has become, for many, a life-changing guide.

Martini began her book launch in late 2019 in her native Albania, where she debuted Love Hope Light at the Albania Book Fair. It sold out in just a few days.

The book is currently available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble bookstores across the country, as well as on Martini's website, angelamartini.me. Proceeds from her book sales will go directly to My Friends Place, a Los Angeles-based organization dedicated to ending youth homelessness in the community and beyond. To order the book, click HERE .

SOURCE Angela Martini