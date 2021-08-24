Miss USA & Queenly Announce First of its Kind Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miss USA and Queenly announce a new partnership to help people everywhere find the formalwear of their dreams. Miss USA contestants will have easier access to Queenly's website and app where they can sell - and buy - pageant and formal wear. And pageant fans can wear a gown previously worn by one of their favorite beauty queens!

The partnership has been spearheaded by the National Director of the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageant system, Crystle Stewart, who is passionate about female empowerment and inclusion.

"We are thrilled to partner with this amazing company. We believe in the concept, and its ability to transform the pageant and formal wear resale market," says Stewart.

Stewart, who was also Miss USA 2008, has her own closet of exquisite pageant and formal dresses on Queenly. She will be donating the proceeds to The Crystle Stewart Foundation, a non-profit organization whose goal is to empower young women through life skills training. She also made headlines last year as the first Black woman and person to ever hold the licensing rights to Miss USA and Miss Teen USA.

The Queenly website and app also boasts closets from many other pageant winners, including Sarah Rose Summers , Miss USA 2018 and Gina Mellish , Miss New Jersey USA 2020.

"We are so excited to be working with Miss USA and Miss Teen USA," says Queenly CEO Trisha Bantigue. "Queenly strives to help women empower other women and through our expertise in fashion and engineering, we can help everybody find the perfect dress."

The partnership will also include a social media campaign, friends and family promotional codes for pageant contestants, a Queenly presence at upcoming Miss USA and Miss Teen USA shows and VIP seats to each show.

About Queenly

Queenly is the leading marketplace and search engine for the formalwear industry. Founded in 2019, Queenly is the best place to find the exact dress you need for your prom, wedding, or other special occasions. The company finds a home in a diverse and inclusive community of queens trying to push the boundaries of what it means to feel beautiful and confident in the modern age.

About Miss USA Organization

The MISS Brand, d/b/a Miss USA Organization, is licensed by IMG/Universe. The Miss USA Organization annually produces the Miss USA® and the Miss Teen USA® Pageants. State Miss USA and State Teen USA Pageants are held in all 50 U.S. States and the District of Columbia. The winner of the Miss USA Pageant competes in the annual Miss Universe Pageant.

