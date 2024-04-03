Miss Vickie's® Brings Calming Art to Commuters with 'Stroke of Goodness' Art Contest

In celebration of Miss Vickie's® grocery and retail launch, the brand is giving a fan the chance for their art to be featured on a billboard

PLANO, Texas, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miss Vickie's® Kettle Cooked Potato Chips is hitting grocery and retail stores nationwide, allowing consumers to enjoy their favorite snack at home. To celebrate Miss Vickie's being available on store shelves, the brand is partnering with a special judge to kick off an art contest inspired by the expressive watercolor illustrations found on its packaging. Through the "Stroke of Goodness" contest, Miss Vickie's will choose one winner's original artwork to be featured on a billboard that will make an otherwise stressful situation – like traffic – a more enjoyable experience.

"Expanding Miss Vickie's to grocery store shelves allows us to share our unique potato chips with even more consumers," said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of brand marketing at Frito-Lay North America. "The art on Miss Vickie's packaging is reflective of our longstanding heritage, and we wanted to embrace that by inviting our fans to create original artwork to share with thousands of commuters."

Beginning today, fans across the country are invited to submit a piece of original artwork inspired by their favorite Miss Vickie's flavor. If selected, their art will appear on a billboard in a high-traffic area to make even a traffic jam a little more pleasant. Entries will be judged based on their connection to Miss Vickie's brand aesthetic, creativity and originality.

Miss Vickie's has also brought in a surprise judge for the contest to lend their creative eye and help select the winning artwork. While the special judge is yet to be revealed, their love for art and snacking makes them the perfect fit for the job.

Eligible consumers nationwide can enter by posting their original artwork inspired by Miss Vickie's on Instagram with the hashtags #MissVickiesArt and #Contest and tag and follow @MissVickiesUS.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18 years of age and older (19+ AL & NE). Void where prohibited by law. Contest entry period begins on or about 12:00 p.m. ET on 4/3/24, and all Submissions must be posted by 11:59:59 a.m. ET on 4/24/24. Subject to full Official Rules, including Submission requirements, judging criteria, and prize details, visit https://www.missvickies.com/strokeofgoodness. Sponsor: Frito-Lay, Inc., 7701 Legacy Drive, Plano, Texas, 75024.

For more moments of love and care, fans can now find Miss Vickie's at major retailers nationwide including Kroger, Albertson's, Walmart and Target. For more information, visit www.missvickies.com.

