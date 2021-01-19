"Miss Virginia" Movie Screening and Q&A to Celebrate School Choice Virtually

FRANKFORT, Ky., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky families statewide will meet up virtually to celebrate educational freedom and school choice with a Netflix viewing party of "Miss Virginia." On Sunday, Jan. 24, tune in from the comfort of your home to enjoy this powerful feature film and an exclusive Q&A with the woman whose true story inspired the movie.

The movie viewing will begin at 6 pm EST. The Q&A with school choice heroine Virginia Walden Ford will take place over Zoom at 8 pm EST and will be led by Dr. Gary Houchens, professor of educational administration, leadership, and research at Western Kentucky University.

Whether families are looking for a new school for the 2021-2022 year or love their current school, the movie screening will offer shareable information and encouragement. Families can register for the free event here .

The event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2021, which will feature more than 33,000 celebrations across all 50 states.

"We are excited to bring families from across the state together for a live online screening of 'Miss Virginia' in celebration of National School Choice Week," said Dr. Houchens. "I am looking forward to leading a conversation with Virginia Walden Ford after the screening about the importance of school choice and sharing it with all Kentucky families."

This event is hosted by EdChoice Kentucky, an organization educating the Commonwealth on the benefits of educational choice policies.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

