Missa Bay LLC Issues Statement Following USDA's Class I Voluntary Recall Of 38 Products Out Of Abundance Of Caution

SWEDESBORO, N.J., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Nov. 21, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), out of an abundance of caution, issued a Class I Voluntary Recall of 38 SKUs produced by Missa Bay LLC, a Ready Pac Foods, Inc. entity. These products have use-by dates between Oct. 28 and Nov. 1.

The products identified are already significantly past their use-by dates, so this voluntary recall most likely does not affect any product currently on store shelves. We are working with our retailers to help ensure that this is the case.

The safety of our consumers is our number one priority. This voluntary recall is intended to address any product that may remain in consumers' possession. As always, please follow any use-by dates and dispose of any products that have exceeded these dates.

The products subject to the recall were stamped with the use-by-dates of Oct. 28, 2019 through Nov. 1, 2019. Details about the products can be found by clicking here.

There is no indication at this time that any of our products outside of those listed are impacted.

At this time, seven illnesses in Maryland have been linked to the romaine lettuce in one Ready Pac Foods product produced by Missa Bay LLC (Ready Pac Foods Bistro Chicken Raised Without Antibiotics Caesar Salad 2/6.25oz (Lot number 255406963, UPC# 7774527249)) sold at Sam's Club.

We want to extend our sympathy for those impacted by this situation and hope for their speedy recovery.

As soon as we learned of this issue, we took immediate action to trace the origin of this situation. We test all of our leafy greens (including romaine) in the fields prior to harvest, including screening for E. coli O157:H7. During the relevant time frame, we did not have any positive test results for E. coli O157:H7.

We have strong traceback programs in place and know the romaine lettuce in question was harvested in early-to-mid October. Ingredients from that harvest used in any product are now beyond the expiration date and should no longer be at point-of-sale.

At Bonduelle Fresh Americas (BFA), home of the Ready Pac Foods brand, the safety and quality of our products and the well-being of our consumers are our top priorities. We will continue to work with all regulatory agencies to take any action necessary to protect the health of consumers.

We will continue to monitor the situation very closely, and we will continue to make new information readily available.

To access the most current statement on this situation, please go to: https://www.readypac.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/E.-Coli-Illnesses-Statement-112019.pdf

SOURCE Missa Bay LLC

