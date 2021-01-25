Missed Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Although Medicare's annual enrollment period ended on Dec. 7, Medicare recipients in Alabama affected directly or indirectly by Hurricane Sally have until Jan. 31 to make a Medicare plan change for 2021 if they didn't act by the original deadline. Enrollment remains open for those affected directly by the hurricane or if the people who help the recipients with their coverage decisions were affected by the hurricane.

Usually the annual enrollment period that ended in December is the main opportunity Medicare recipients have each year to choose a new health plan, but recipients are allowed special enrollment periods under certain circumstances, such as recipients in states affected by last year's hurricanes. If you were affected by Hurricane Sally and did not make a plan change by the original deadline, you still have until Jan. 31 to make your plan selection for the year. Plans like VIVA MEDICARE can help Medicare recipients review their eligibility.

Medicare Advantage plans like VIVA MEDICARE cover all the benefits of traditional Medicare, typically offer additional benefits, and usually include prescription drug coverage. Extra benefits that VIVA MEDICARE offers beyond traditional Medicare include dental care, eyewear, over-the-counter items, telehealth, a nurse line, and access to local gyms and at-home fitness programs through the Silver&Fit® Healthy Aging and Exercise Program. Several of the plan choices do not have a monthly premium above the Medicare Part B premium, meaning members do not pay anything more than they would for traditional Medicare while they enjoy the extra benefits and value from the plan, including Part D prescription drug coverage with no additional monthly premium.

VIVA MEDICARE provides Medicare recipients the opportunity to enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan that has earned one of the highest customer satisfaction survey scores in the state for the past eleven years, as noted by the Medicare & You Handbooks, 2011-2021. In addition, VIVA MEDICARE has scored 4.5 out of 5 stars for 2021 from Medicare on its quality performance. As a result, U.S. News & World Report named VIVA MEDICARE one of the country's best Medicare Advantage plans, the only Alabama-based Medicare company to make the prestigious 2021 ranking and one of only two in the state.

The VIVA MEDICARE network includes 70 hospitals and more than 8,000 doctors and other providers across Alabama as well as worldwide emergency coverage.

