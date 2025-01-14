Missed Opportunity: Limited Use of BLAZETAMER380 in U.S. Wildfirefighting Efforts

ADELAIDE, South Australia, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As wildfires continue to devastate communities, ecosystems, and economies across the United States, the limited adoption of BLAZETAMER380, a proven water enhancer for wildfire suppression, raises questions about the prioritization of efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable firefighting solutions.

BLAZETAMER380 is a safe and effective alternative to traditional fire retardants. Photo credit: Marty Wolin Wildfires in California are leaving a trail of devastation.

BLAZETAMER380 has been extensively tested and approved by regulators, including the U.S. Forest Service, as a safe and effective alternative to traditional fire retardants. Unlike chemical-based retardants, BLAZETAMER380 enhances water's ability to suppress fires while significantly reducing environmental risks to water supplies and surrounding ecosystems. A small amount of BLAZETAMER380 concentrate, mixed with water, makes it 2-4 times more effective, saving valuable water and making ground equipment, helicopters and airtankers much more efficient.

Several state agencies have successfully incorporated BLAZETAMER380 into their operations over the past decade, recognizing its effectiveness and environmental benefits. However, despite these clear advantages and proven performance, BLAZETAMER380 remains underutilized in broader wildfire response strategies across the United States. This lack of widespread adoption persists even as firefighting agencies confront escalating wildfire crises, tightening budgets, and increasing public demand for more efficient and sustainable firefighting practices.

Key Advantages of BLAZETAMER380:

Effectiveness: Improves water's ability to penetrate fuels and suppress fires faster.





Improves water's ability to penetrate fuels and suppress fires faster. Cost-Effective: Requires fewer resources for transportation and deployment compared to traditional fire retardants.





Requires fewer resources for transportation and deployment compared to traditional fire retardants. Environmentally Friendly: Non-toxic and safe for waterways, and vegetation, mitigating environmental damage post-fire.





Non-toxic and safe for waterways, and vegetation, mitigating environmental damage post-fire. Scalability: Compatible with standard aerial and ground equipment, making it easy to integrate into existing firefighting operations.

"Over the past five years, we have repeatedly urged the Forest Service to increase the adoption of BLAZETAMER380," said Melissa Brooks, Managing Director. "However, despite its clear benefits and proven track record, continual delays and stalling by leadership have prevented progress. These delays jeopardize lives, property, and the environment while firefighting agencies continue to grapple with the increasing scale of wildfires."

In countries like Australia, BLAZETAMER380 has been widely used with remarkable success, protecting vast areas and reducing environmental damage in the aftermath of fires. The reluctance to embrace this solution in the U.S. highlights systemic barriers to innovation within the wildfire suppression industry, including established supplier relationships and outdated operational frameworks.

As wildfires become increasingly destructive due to climate change, the urgency for modernized firefighting strategies cannot be overstated. BLAZETAMER380 represents an opportunity to enhance firefighting capabilities, protect natural resources, and safeguard vulnerable communities.

BCL, the manufacturer of BlazeTamer380, calls for immediate action from the U.S. Forest Service leadership and other major agencies to break through bureaucratic inertia and prioritize the implementation of advanced, environmentally friendly firefighting technologies. The time to act is now, as another wildfire devastates a community and ecosystem that could have been better protected.

For media inquiries or more information about BLAZETAMER380, please contact:

Melissa Brooks

Managing Director

[email protected]

+61 8 8234 8886

www.blazetamer.com

SOURCE BLAZETAMER380