Missfresh Expands On-demand Live Seafood Delivery Business to 8 Cities in China

BEIJING, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Missfresh Limited ("Missfresh" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MF), an innovator and leader in China's neighborhood retail industry, is accelerating the rollout of its instant live seafood delivery (as quick as 30 minutes) to customers across China, having seen 20X growth in live seafood delivery sales since March.

Missfresh has launched the new category in eight of the country's most populous first-tier and second-tier cities: Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Suzhou, and most recently Nanjing.

Maximum freshness, food safety and speedy delivery of live seafood is ensured thanks to Missfresh's pioneering supply and distribution cold chain as well as by tapping into its fresh food e-commerce expertise and experience gained over the past seven years.

The company's Distributed Mini Warehouses (DMWs) – which integrate warehousing, sorting and distribution to streamline the retail distribution chain – are equipped with fish tanks of different salinity and temperatures, customized for various types of seafood.

Customers can currently choose from more than 100 products curated to cater to Chinese people's love for live, fresh seafood as well as the taste preferences of different regions in China. For example, customers from eastern China can obtain seafood from nearby Qiandao Lake, while specialties like abalone and turbot are sourced from Dongshan Island and Xingcheng, respectively.

Missfresh has optimized quality control processes to uphold high standards of food safety during delivery. All seafood is delivered live in special packaging injected with oxygen, which keeps seafood fresh by minimizing external exposure, or customers can choose to have their purchases delivered pre-cleaned and ready to cook, eliminating the hassle of handling live seafood. To ensure customer safety and satisfaction, all live seafood is carefully sourced and put through stringent safety checks. Customers can also access test reports for each product in the product details section of the Missfresh app.

Missfresh's approach to the live seafood supply and distribution chain stands out from some other retailers, who purchase and transport live seafood every few days, resulting in longer storage periods. With an efficient logistics system and AI-enabled supply chain, live seafood is delivered to Missfresh's city sorting centers every day, further ensuring maximum freshness.

From September onwards, customers will also be able to purchase seasonal seafood like mitten crab, on top of the range of seafood that is offered year-round.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) is an innovator and leader in China's neighborhood retail industry. We invented the Distributed Mini Warehouse (DMW) model to operate an integrated online-and-offline on-demand retail business focusing on offering fresh produce and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs). Through our "Missfresh" mobile application and Mini Program embedded in third-party social platforms, consumers can easily purchase quality groceries at their fingertips and have the finest products delivered to their doorstep in 37 minutes on average. Leveraging our core capabilities, we launched our intelligent fresh market business in the second half of 2020. This innovative business model is dedicated to standardizing and transforming fresh markets into smart fresh malls. We have also built up a full stack of proprietary technologies that empower a wide range of participants in the neighborhood retail business, such as supermarkets, fresh markets and local retailers, to jumpstart and efficiently operate their business in a digital way across smart omni-channel marketing, smart supply chain management and store-to-home delivery capabilities.

