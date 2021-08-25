Missfresh's Sales on JD.com's Platforms Up by 389% Since Commencing Collaboration in April

BEIJING, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF), a leader in China's neighborhood retail industry, has seen a 389% increase in its sales on JD.com and JD-Daojia (JDDJ) since commencing its collaboration with JDDJ in April this year. Currently, approximately 570 of Missfresh's Distributed Mini Warehouses (DMWs) sell on JDDJ, in 17 cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hangzhou.

In April this year, Missfresh began to sell goods on JDDJ, JD.com's affiliate platform, through the "Omnichannel Fulfillment Program". This enables consumers to order from Missfresh's nearby warehouses through JDDJ's app, increasing consumer accessibility to on-demand grocery delivery services and bringing delicious food and ingredients to their homes within one hour. The products offered comprise a wide range of daily necessities, including fruits, vegetables, seafood, grains, ready-to-cook meals, and more.

The collaboration between Missfresh and JDDJ plays to the strengths of both platforms: Missfresh provides a wide range of fresh foods, mostly sourced directly from the place of origin, to JDDJ users while JDDJ brings more customers to Missfresh. This provides more opportunities for both sides in neighborhood retail.

The top five best-selling categories in the last five months are fruits, vegetables, eggs, dairy, and drinks. The most popular products are: eggs, pork ribs, and chicken drumettes in the fresh food category; cherry tomatoes, summer black grapes and dragon fruit among fruits; and tomatoes, broccoli, and potatoes among vegetables.

Missfresh also sells through other channels, including ele.me and Meituan. Consumers can enjoy services from Missfresh through the company's WeChat Mini Program, the Missfresh mobile app, Meituan, ele.me, and JDDJ.

About Missfresh Limited

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) is rebuilding neighborhood retail from the ground up in China with our innovative technology and business model. We invented the Distributed Mini Warehouse (DMW) model to operate an integrated online-and-offline on-demand retail business focusing on offering fresh produce and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs). Through our "Missfresh" mobile application and Mini Program embedded in third-party social platforms, consumers can easily purchase quality groceries at their fingertips and have the finest products delivered to their doorstep in 39 minutes on average. Leveraging our core capabilities, we launched our intelligent fresh market business in the second half of 2020. This innovative business model is dedicated to standardizing and transforming fresh markets into smart fresh malls. We have also built up a full stack of proprietary technologies that empower a wide range of participants in the neighborhood retail business, such as supermarkets, fresh markets and local retailers, to jumpstart and efficiently operate their business in a digital way across smart omni-channel marketing, smart supply chain management and store-to-home delivery capabilities.

