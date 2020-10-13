MISSGUIDED Partners with Charity for "However You Nude" Campaign

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global fashion powerhouse MISSGUIDED introduces "However You Nude," a powerful campaign intended to push boundaries and reimagine the 'norm.' Through captivating imagery and a provocative video, the campaign introduces a collection that celebrates everybody - every shade and every shape.

MISSGUIDED "However You Nude" Campaign Video MISSGUIDED "However You Nude" Campaign Image MISSGUIDED "However You Nude" Campaign Image

"Empowerment is at the heart of what we stand for and while we're proud of that, it has to be for everyone," says MISSGUIDED Founder and CEO Nitin Passi. "This campaign powerfully says who we are and also shows what we aspire to be, not only opening a window into the breadth of what we offer, but also now better covering the skin tones that match the diversity of our customers."

With the mission to promote equality, body confidence, and sex positivity, MISSGUIDED partnered with Models of Diversity , a charity that advocates for greater diversity in the fashion, beauty and media industries where people of minority ethnic origin, older people, larger and smaller people, people with disability, and non-binary gender people are under-represented. Through a competition launched last month open to anyone able to submit an unfiltered photo on Instagram and go to Manchester, UK, for the shoot, Models of Diversity and MISSGUIDED cast seven out of over 2,500 applicants to model in the campaign alongside nine other inspirational people.

"Many brands talk about change, few follow through! MISSGUIDED absolutely blew us away with their commitment to inclusion and diversity in this campaign," states Angel, Founder of Models of Diversity. "We were delighted that amongst their gorgeous and diverse cast they included 7 very beautiful but very different models from MOD - the results are amazing. It is a pleasure to be associated with a brand so determined to be on the right side of change."

Passi adds, "We've been close and active partners with Models of Diversity – they're helping us become the business we aspire to be so it's natural to partner with them on this campaign."

MISSGUIDED's fierce commitment to empowering all reverberates throughout the campaign and is cemented in the tagline, "However you nude, we've got you covered." The diversity of the campaign is not only in the range of skin tones and body shapes represented but in the unique stories of each of the models.

The campaign features models such as trans advocate Dani St James, who co-founded "Not A Phase", a charity which supports trans youth, Joy Cooper, an advocate for people with Ileostomy bags, Nicki Donnelly, who is determined to inspire others and normalize disability after her paralysis while in the police force, Celine Agyemang, a body positive curve model, and Kyle Devolle, a non-binary model, fashion designer and celebrity stylist.

The 78-sku collection now available at MissguidedUS.com is offered in sizes 0-24 and retails for $11-$73.

About MISSGUIDED:

Missguided is a global fashion powerhouse, inspired by millennial women who are like-minded rebels that champion freedom of expression. Missguided is an inclusive movement open to all. We believe our audience is defined by a state of mind rather than a specific grouping or label.

Our purpose: To empower all women by inspiring self confidence in mind, body and potential.

Missguided is one of the fastest growing women's online retailers in the world. Founded in 2009 in the UK by Nitin Passi, it has become a leading fashion retailer, taking an agile approach that sees it deliver commercial and affordable product to its customers before trends hit.

Its signature confident style and broad product range has driven global development in recent years, now selling to over 180 countries and locally active in the UK, US, Australia, France, Spain, Ireland, Poland and Germany, with future plans for further international expansion and a loyal following of over 9 million social media fans worldwide across multiple platforms.

Missguided have further developed their global profile and growth through numerous wholesale opportunities with established brands such as ASOS, Zalando, The Iconic, Nelly, and Namshi and a growing number of franchise stores across the world, including a flagship at Dubai Mall, Dubai and Tel Aviv.

About Models of Diversity:

Models of Diversity is a registered charity established by ex-model and campaigner Angel Sinclair to challenge the fashion, beauty and media industry to be more inclusive and show greater diversity.

During 10 successful years, they have fought for people of minority, ethnic origin, older people, larger and smaller people, people with a disability, and non- binary gender people who are often underrepresented.

