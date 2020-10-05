Missick Calls on Brouk to Follow Biden's Lead and Pull Negative Trump Themed Content

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Missick, candidate for State Senate in New York's 55th District, has called on his opponent to follow the leadership of Vice President Biden.

"Since we began this campaign we have stayed away from Presidential politics because this race is about your house not the White House. My opponent, Samra Brouk and Democrats more generally, have taken the opposite approach. They use every opportunity to try to make every race about the President in their negative ads and flyers. Joe Biden has now taken down all of his negative ads against President Trump while he is treated for the Coronavirus. That's a classy move and one Samra Brouk and New York Democrats should follow. It's in poor taste to continue to use attack ads and mailers mentioning the President while he fights to regain his health from Covid-19 at Walter Reed Medical Center. I call on Samra Brouk and all New York Democrats to stop these negative attacks immediately."

Christopher Missick is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, a lawyer, and a small businesses owner. He and his family and friends have experienced a barrage of unfounded negative attacks from his opponent and New York Senate Democrats. He owns and operates a vineyard and winery in the Finger Lakes region of New York. To read more about Chris Missick's platform go to votemissick.com.

