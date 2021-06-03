Missick Cellars Teams Up with Pittsford Fine Art, Announces the Missick Cellars Art Gallery on Seneca Lake

GENEVA, N.Y., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Missick Cellars emerged as a new Finger Lakes wine brand from its past incarnation as Bellangelo Winery. After a decade of ownership, the Missick family realized that so much had changed that it was time that the identity of the winery changed with it. In the wake of these changes, Missick Cellars proudly announces the Missick Cellars Art Gallery on Seneca Lake.

A first look at the newly opened Missick Cellars Art Gallery on Seneca Lake, a cooperative venture with Pittsford Fine Art

In a moment of reflection, winemaker Chris Missick noted, "[e]very winter, grape vines undergo a state of senescence, where growth stops, cells stop dividing, time pauses. It gives the vine a chance to weather our hard winters, and emerge on the other side stronger, and ready for growth. Covid-19 was like senescence for our business. We are reflective of the difficult season that has passed, but rested and ready for the next stage."

That next stage has proven to be one that Missick has long awaited. With the pandemic, came changes to the way the winery operates that the management team had long contemplated. "We had wanted to move to seated tastings, reservations, and a deeper experience with the wine for a long time. Covid-19, and the state induced restrictions, forced our hand. It basically brought us to where we had been targeting," said Matt Butts, tasting room ambassador and cellar master.

As Bellangelo, the winery had a beautiful tasting room perched on a hill that looked out on a 16-mile-wide vista of Seneca Lake, along with an events room, for small weddings and corporate meetings. The pandemic resulted in a transition of the events room into a seated tasting room, allotting guests the required space between tables, and ensuring a seated environment that aided in restricting the spread of virus. Meanwhile, the former "main tasting room" with its amazing lake views laid dormant last year.

"I realized this was the perfect time to make the drastic changes I had long thought about," Missick said. "We have reimagined our original tasting room. In that process, we have dedicated nearly 400 square feet of wall space to be an art gallery. We have partnered with a local artist-managed gallery, the Rochester adjacent Pittsford Fine Art, to help curate much of the art. We are also working with local artists in the Ithaca area to balance out our regional representation." Missick added, "with the talent and prominence of the artists and the art at the winery, this is a true art and wine experience."

The Gallery Tasting Room also features a newly introduced reservation preferred premium tasting area, where guests are invited to select from an array of wines, from sparkling to dessert. Reservations for premium tastings can be made online.

To accompany the fine art experience, Missick is expanding on one of his other loves - gardening. With seven acres under vine at their Penn Yan based vineyard, Missick wanted to ensure the winery and its staff were provided with immediate access to fresh produce. An expansive new vegetable and pollinator garden and outdoor seating area will also be available for the summer 2021 season.

The gallery and premium tasting room is currently open Fridays through Sundays, with appointments available to view the gallery throughout the week.

Missick Cellars, formerly Bellangelo Winery, is a benchmark in the trend of small businesses that experienced massive disruption as a result of the pandemic, but have found ways to grow their business and reimagine what the future holds for their family enterprise. The winery, gallery and tasting room is located in Dundee, NY, and has an additional tasting room in Geneva, NY.

