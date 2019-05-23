Missie Madeja of Laser Skin Couture Receives Top Aesthetician Award the second year in a row for Aesthetic Everything® Awards 2019

"I am humbled and honored to receive this award as Top Aesthetician for the 2019 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards. I could not have received this award without all of the votes from my colleagues and the continued support from my clients. This support has allowed me to do what I love to do every day which is share my knowledge, skills and passion." Missie Madeja – Laser Skin Couture

About Missie Madeja and Laser Skin Couture

Ms. Madeja has over 35 years in the Beauty Industry. She enjoys sharing her knowledge, and expertise acquired thru her education and personal experiences while traveling and learning unique and traditional skin care treatments. She continually surpasses client's expectations by utilizing her attention to detail matched with state of the art technology and products. She has a passion for the Industry and compassion for her clients. Her mission at Laser Skin Couture is for everyone to "Love the Skin You're In". Laser Skin Couture is a premier aesthetic laser skincare center in Chandler, Arizona. The business Founder, Missie Madeja continuously strives to provide the finest products and services available for the health and beauty of her clients skin and body.

