Missile Defense Agency Awards Lockheed Martin $240M Contract to Support Ballistic Missile Defense Modeling and Simulation

"Testing the different elements of the Ballistic Missile Defense System together is an extremely complicated process," said JD Hammond, vice president of C4ISR Systems for Lockheed Martin. "MASC-F will enable the MDA to run 'what-if' scenarios before fielding new configurations to ensure the warfighter gets the most effective system possible."

MASC-F will provide additional products and tools to support the agency's modeling & simulation enterprise and provide critical data to assess the operational effectiveness and survivability of the BMDS and its elements. Through computer-based tools, modeling, algorithms and analysis techniques, MASC-F will enable the integration of real-world hardware and constructive models from each of the BMDS program elements into one system that accurately represents the performance of fielded BMDS equipment. These will then be used to evaluate fielded and conceptual BMDS architectures against a variety of threats in realistic environments.

Working with the MDA, Lockheed Martin's team will enhance the system's foundational simulation framework. The Lockheed Martin-led team includes the following subcontract teammates: Northrop Grumman, Dynetics, CohesionForce, PeopleTec, Penta Research, Corvid Technologies, Archarithms, ISYS Technologies and M&M Technical Services Inc. The team will mature capabilities and develop common interfaces to join digital and hardware-in-the-loop representations into one modular, scalable, reconfigurable system.

Work on the MASC-F program will be performed at Lockheed Martin's Huntsville, Alabama facility.

For additional information, visit our website: www.LockheedMartin.com/C4ISR Systems

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

Related Links

http://www.lockheedmartin.com

