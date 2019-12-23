Missile Defense Agency awards Raytheon $1 billion Standard Missile-3 IIA contract

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, is being awarded a $1,022,573,692 sole-source, cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification under previously awarded contract HQ0276-15-C-0003. The purpose of this modification is to: (1) definitize the previously awarded SM-3 Block IIA fiscal 2018 undefinitized contract action (UCA) under contract line item numbers (CLINs) 0014 and 0015 for U.S. and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) All-Up Rounds (AUR)s production with a total value of $650,638,397; (2) award the fiscal 2019 SM-3 Block IIA U.S. and FMS AURs under CLINs 0016 and 0017 for a total value of $590,322,857; and (3) establish option CLINs 0018 and 0019 for the fiscal 2020 SM-3 Block IIA U.S. and FMS AUR production for a total value of $435,978,438. Under this modification, the contractor will provide the management, material and services associated with the procurement, manufacture and assembly for a total of 62 SM-3 Block IIA AURs, inclusive of all options. This modification increases the total cumulative face value of the contract by $1,022,573,692 from $1,467,045,869 to $2,489,619,561. The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity.