Missile guidance system market size to grow by USD 587.45 million from 2022 to 2027, Demand for enhanced guidance systems for ballistic missiles to drive market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The missile guidance system market size is expected to grow by USD 587.45 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.47% during forecast period. The market is segmented by product type (command guidance system, homing guidance system, beam rider guidance system, and inertial and GPS guidance system ), application (cruise missiles and ballistic missiles), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Missile Guidance System Market 2023-2027

Market Report Coverage Details Page number 183 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.47% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 587.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.27 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Demand for enhanced guidance systems for ballistic missiles

It is a feasible way for military forces to keep up with modern weaponry by retrofitting or replacing older systems with newer electronics and warheads in the case of missiles. In addition, the cost of missiles may be as lower; it can change its electronics systems, e.g. guidance systems, making them less expensive than 7% to 12% of total missile costs. This leads to improved missile stealth capability, making missile retrofitting an attractive option for militaries. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Key Higlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the missile guidance system market: Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, Dassault Aviation SA, DRDO, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Safran SA, Tactical Missiles Corp., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co.

Missile Guidance System Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 4.27% YOY growth in 2023.

Reduction in size, weight, and power (SWaP) of guidance systems is the primary trend shaping market growth. The growing development of small-diameter bombs (SDB) and electromagnetic railgun is a challenge that affects market growth. The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges.

Keg Segments:

The command guidance system segment will be significant during the forecast period. In the command guidance missile systems, a guidance signal shall be sent from the launch site to the missile. The command guidance systems require a very small amount of space on the missile because all instructions and commands are given from somewhere outside the missile.

Analyst Review

The Missile Guidance System Market stands as a pivotal domain within the aerospace and defense industry, crucial for national security systems and safeguarding territorial integrity. With government spending consistently directed towards advanced defense and attacking systems, the market witnesses a surge in investment to develop and procure missiles equipped with cutting-edge guidance systems.

In war-like situations, where protection of territory is paramount, the demand for variety of methods for defense systems becomes apparent. This includes the adoption of automatic target recognition (ATR) missile systems and the integration of semi-active lasers for precision-guided munitions. Moreover, the market is witnessing significant developments related to hypersonic missiles, which offer unparalleled speed and maneuverability, challenging traditional defense mechanisms.

The guiding system landscape encompasses various technologies such as radar homing, inertial navigation systems (INS), and Global Positioning System (GPS), facilitating accurate targeting even in moving target scenarios. High capital investment is allocated towards the growth opportunities presented by the growing use of improved guidance systems, ensuring weapons capability enhancement and effective missile strikes.

Amidst fluctuation in raw material supply costs, manufacturers strive for technological advancements aimed at reducing size, weight, and power (SWaP) requirements, while adapting missile guidance through GPS for enhanced accuracy. Challenges such as high cost and lack of technology infrastructure persist, yet market segmentation allows for targeted strategies to address varying regional frameworks and demand patterns.

The aerospace and defense industry witnesses new product development focusing on automatic target recognition (ATR) missile systems and hypersonic missiles, catering to evolving global market trends. Forecast periods highlight the market scope for missile technology, emphasizing the importance of network security amidst concerns of interference.

As nations invest in the adoption and deployment of guided missiles across surface-to-air, air-to-air, air-to-surface, anti-ship, and anti-tank platforms, the missile guidance system market remains integral in tracking and ensuring the explosion of missiles after hitting targets with temperature-controlled sensors for optimal performance and stabilization of the platform during launching.

