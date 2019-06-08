Missing Connecticut Woman's Ex, Fotis Dulos, Hires Attorney Norm Pattis

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Norm Pattis, one of America's most successful and controversial defense lawyers, was retained Friday night by Fotis Dulos, the ex-husband of missing Connecticut woman Jennifer Dulos, following his arrest for allegedly tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution of a prospective homicide investigation.

Pattis and his law partner Kevin Smith will first appear for Fotis Dulos in the Connecticut court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, June 11.

Returning from a client meeting in Austin, Texas lawyer Pattis comments:

"We were retained on Friday night. I am in Texas on another case and will be returning tomorrow (Sunday). Kevin Smith and I have read the arrest warrant and supporting information and look forward to learning more about this unusual case.

I caution the world at large that things are rarely as they appear early on in a sensationalized investigation like this one. The rush to judgement stops now as does the conviction by innuendo. If necessary, we'll let a jury decide what happened here."

Pattis and Smith are no strangers to high profile cases.

Norm Pattis currently represents Alex Jones and Infowars in civil suits filed against them by survivors of the Sandy Hook shootings, the ex-wife of Russian billionaire Shalva Chigirinsky, Tatiana Panchenkova, in a bitter custody battle, along with recent trial wins on behalf of Saifullah Khan a Yale student accused of raping a classmate in her dorm room, the Tennis Shoe Murder case against Jon Gibbs in a case of mistaken identity, and the celebrated Manhattan Madam (Anna Gristina) case in New York.

