Missing lion cub sold as pet reunited with his family at Minnesota sanctuary

SANDSTONE, Minn., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A young lion who was sold as a cub is now reunited with his family at The Wildcat Sanctuary in Minnesota.

The sanctuary announced the arrival of Kiros (pronounced kee-rose), a young male African lion confirmed to be the long-missing son of rescued lions Kim and Carl. After an extensive search and international collaboration, Kiros has finally arrived at the sanctuary's refuge in Sandstone.

His story began during a rescue of nine lions — including Kim and Carl — from a roadside zoo in Quebec, where the animals were living in shocking conditions. During that rescue, staff learned that Kim and Carl's first cub had been sold for profit as a pet and was missing.

"From the moment we heard about the missing cub, we hoped we might one day find him," said Tammy Thies, founder and executive director of The Wildcat Sanctuary. "To discover that Kiros not only survived but could come to the sanctuary where his parents now live is incredibly powerful. Stories like this remind us why rescue work matters."

Months later, the sanctuary was contacted about a young lion related to Kim and Carl who needed a permanent home. Photos and records confirmed what rescuers had hoped — the lion was their missing cub.

Authorities had previously seized the cub and placed him at an accredited zoo for safe care while the legal case involving the roadside zoo was resolved. The accredited zoo cared for him for 18 months and named him Kiros, meaning "lord."

Once international permits were approved, The Wildcat Sanctuary team made the 2,280-mile round trip to bring Kiros to his new home.

Now safely settled at the sanctuary, Kiros will live in a spacious natural habitat where he can see, hear, and smell other lions — including his parents.

"Kiros' story highlights the cruelty of roadside zoos and the illegal pet trade," Thies said. "But it also shows what's possible when animal welfare organizations, accredited sanctuaries, and caring supporters work together to give these animals the lives they deserve."

Sanctuary staff are hopeful that Kiros may one day form a pride with other rescued lions at the sanctuary, including young rescued cub Mango, who was also saved from the same roadside zoo operation.

"This is a new beginning for Kiros," Thies said. "After everything he's been through, he can now relax at his forever home."

Donations to support Kiros' lifelong care can be made at wildcatsanctuary.org/kirosrescue.

Photos and videos of Kiros approved for press usage are available here.

Though The Wildcat Sanctuary is closed to the public, Kiros' fans can follow his journey on the sanctuary's social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

About The Wildcat Sanctuary

The Wildcat Sanctuary (TWS) provides a natural sanctuary to over 150 wild cats in need and inspires change to end the captive wildlife crisis. TWS has been a leader in international rescues from four countries, including lion cubs from war-stricken Ukraine. Combining natural and spacious habitats with a life free of exhibition, TWS allows all residents to live wild at heart. As a true sanctuary, TWS does not buy, breed, sell, or exhibit animals. The Wildcat Sanctuary meets the highest standard of care and is accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries, a member of The Wildlife Confiscation Network, and the Big Cat Sanctuary Alliance. More information can be found at WildcatSanctuary.org.

Media Contact

Tammy Thies

Founder and Executive Director

The Wildcat Sanctuary

320-245-6871

[email protected]

SOURCE The Wildcat Sanctuary