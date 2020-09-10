Missing Someone? Belt Out Miguel Fasa's New Single, "Who Said" Out on Wed. 9/9/20

MIAMI, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The multi-talented singer/dancer/actor Miguel Fasa released a new single + official music video called "Who Said" on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, as a moving tribute to the passing of his mother. "Who Said" follows the wildly popular music video for "Dr. Dr." , which has accumulated over 2.3 million views in just 4 months! Fasa's young fanbase goes crazy for his charming good looks and smooth vocal style.

Official “Who Said” Cover Art Photo Credit: Nick Garcia @nickgarciaphoto

"'Who Said' is a song very close to my heart. It's about the pain I feel for the loss of my mom while knowing that she's okay now, still guiding me as I live my life, practicing everything she taught me." - Miguel Fasa

Fasa's grief is palpable in his impressive vocal performance (the same voice that made him a two-time winner of the California Music Video & Film Award for Best Male Solo Artist ), and it feels universal right now, as people all over the world are missing their loved ones.

Miguel Fasa's original songs have landed in the soundtracks to feature films aired worldwide, including on the Lifetime and LMN channels. His flourishing acting career also keeps him busy, most recently with a small role in the Oscar-nominated film Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood. Now hard at work finishing his sophomore album, Fasa feels very positive about his songwriting. "I love acting, but my music is from my heart. With music, when you first figure out an amazing melody and it's YOURS; that's incredible. Acting is not mine – it's a character that someone else wrote. Music is all mine."

LISTEN: Spotify // YouTube // SoundCloud FOLLOW: Instagram // Facebook // Twitter

Please direct all media inquiries to Jenni Call at (951) 201-0381, [email protected]

SOURCE Miguel Fasa